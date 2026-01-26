Jorge Romo’s New Book, "Black North," is a Gripping Novel That Recounts a Struggle for Survival Against the Dangerous Street Gangs of Northern California
Willows, CA, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jorge Romo has completed his most recent book “Black North”: a potent and engaging memoir that portrays the harsh reality of street gang violence in Northern California, and the author's experiences as he fought for survival in this unforgiving environment.
“‘Black North’ is set in the Northern California backdrop where you have to do anything you can to survive,” shares Romo. “Street gangs and affiliates are dictating anyone who has someone among their societal ranks. You are either taught to embrace or run away from the lifestyle many envy but can never attain. Drugs and guns are orchestrating what rules get followed and who falls and lies down under them. The structure is quite clear: you either put in everything you got, or you don’t put anything in at all. With the murder rate so high, there’s no room for slacking off when you have to put in work.”
“Ethics are quick to break up families and turn regular joes into drug addicts almost overnight. People get scared, people flee, and people snitch, doing anything they could to get by hard times. There’s no excuse for rats hustlers covering for players, and morals have to be held to high standards. Everything comes with a warning sign to be cautious if you do decide to get in to give all you got. The crime rate and death rate both come with a heavy toll to pay if you plan on being successful. You have to be willing to lose family and friends alike and cut every connection you have. There’s no right way to put it; it’s either your life or theirs, and it’s up to you to decide what’s worth more. That’s where the line is drawn, to who gets to become somebody and who’s a nobody. You either got it all, or you don’t got anything at all, and they’ll make sure that there’s no in between. So when you see that there’s little to no hope, you usually take any chance you get to succeed. That’s why the game is so full of rats who’ll pick up on morsels that’ll get left behind by big dogs. There are many sides to a story, and not everyone is a winner, but there are lots of losers.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jorge Romo’s book is inspired by the author’s peers he met along the way who had both a positive and negative influence on his life throughout the years. Deeply personal and compelling, Romo shares his story in “Black North” with the hope of helping others see how a life surrounded by street gangs can still turn out well in the end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Black North” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
