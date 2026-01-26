William Lyman Camp, Ph.D., FACAPP’s Newly Released “Journey into Darkness” is a Provocative and Emotionally Charged Novel Exploring Faith and Moral Crossroads

“Journey into Darkness: (Adapted from an unpublished screenplay by Daniel J. Schiller)” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Lyman Camp, Ph.D., FACAPP is a gripping work of fiction that confronts the harsh realities of human cruelty, spiritual doubt, and compassion through an unexpected journey of self-discovery.