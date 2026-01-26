William Lyman Camp, Ph.D., FACAPP’s Newly Released “Journey into Darkness” is a Provocative and Emotionally Charged Novel Exploring Faith and Moral Crossroads
“Journey into Darkness: (Adapted from an unpublished screenplay by Daniel J. Schiller)” from Christian Faith Publishing author William Lyman Camp, Ph.D., FACAPP is a gripping work of fiction that confronts the harsh realities of human cruelty, spiritual doubt, and compassion through an unexpected journey of self-discovery.
Marinette, WI, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Journey into Darkness: (Adapted from an unpublished screenplay by Daniel J. Schiller)” is a thought-provoking and intense novel that examines the tension between faith and lived experience, revealing how exposure to humanity’s darkest moments can reshape belief, empathy, and personal conviction. “Journey into Darkness: (Adapted from an unpublished screenplay by Daniel J. Schiller)” is the creation of published author, William Lyman Camp, Ph.D., FACAPP, an accomplished clinical psychologist, educator, and author with a distinguished career spanning decades. He earned his PhD from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1968, completed postdoctoral studies at the University of Chicago and Mendota Mental Health Institute, and became licensed to practice psychology in 1970. Trained by leading figures in psychology and psychiatry, he taught undergraduate and graduate courses at multiple universities, supervised doctoral- and master’s-level clinical training, and maintained a private clinical practice while consulting with regional mental health clinics.
Dr. Camp is a published author and scholar, having written numerous articles and books and served on the editorial board of Forum on Public Affairs. He has been elected as a fellow of the American College of Advanced Practice Psychologists and the American Board of Medical Psychotherapists and has received many professional honors, including recognition by the Wisconsin Psychological Association, inclusion in American Men of Science, International Scholars Directory, Who’s Who in America, and Marquis Who’s Who in the World.
He married Mildred Cavanaugh Camp in 1965, and together they have two children—Jonathan and Christine—as well as one grandson and four granddaughters.
Camp shares, “Journey into Darkness is the story of the informal education of an idealistic priest and a somewhat damaged/pessimistic woman of the world. It deals with everything from violent death to other forms of abuse of humans by humans.
When Father John was chosen to represent the Catholic church on a cross-country pilgrimage from Minneapolis to Los Angeles, he did not want to do it. Little did he know the darkness he would be forced to face or the impact the journey would have on his soul. He was also forced to have a photographer with him who, by accident, turned out to be a beautiful but very worldly female. She didn’t want to be a part of this assignment any more than he did. But she was told, “Take the assignment or lose your job.” This was the choice given to her—Jude Jacobs—a reporter for the LA Times who is jaded beyond her years.
City after city, the journey takes them down a dark path that will test his faith and her cynical convictions, exposing both to nightmares of humanity.
Journey into Darkness provides a glimpse into the gruesome underside of America and the experiences some people are forced to endure, from which the rest of us turn away and attempt to ignore.
This story reveals how life can educate both a devout Christian man and an angry, damaged young woman toward a more human and empathic perspective on life. This is a story with a difficult purpose but a somewhat positive ending.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, William Lyman Camp, Ph.D., FACAPP’s new book offers readers an unflinching exploration of spiritual struggle, ethical conflict, and the psychological cost of ignoring suffering. The novel challenges readers to wrestle with uncomfortable truths while considering the redemptive role of empathy and faith.
Consumers can purchase “Journey into Darkness: (Adapted from an unpublished screenplay by Daniel J. Schiller)” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey into Darkness: (Adapted from an unpublished screenplay by Daniel J. Schiller)”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
