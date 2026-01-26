Bill Allison’s Newly Released “Devotional Thoughts from Redeye Arena Practice Pen” is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Based Reflections Drawn from Life in the Rodeo

“Devotional Thoughts from Redeye Arena Practice Pen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Allison offers readers practical, heartfelt devotionals rooted in the author’s experiences as a bull rider and pastor, designed to encourage spiritual growth and reflection.