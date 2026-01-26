Bill Allison’s Newly Released “Devotional Thoughts from Redeye Arena Practice Pen” is an Inspiring Collection of Faith-Based Reflections Drawn from Life in the Rodeo
“Devotional Thoughts from Redeye Arena Practice Pen” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bill Allison offers readers practical, heartfelt devotionals rooted in the author’s experiences as a bull rider and pastor, designed to encourage spiritual growth and reflection.
Annville, PA, January 26, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Devotional Thoughts from Redeye Arena Practice Pen”: a faith-filled devotional that shares lessons of God’s guidance and grace from the world of rodeo and daily life. “Devotional Thoughts from Redeye Arena Practice Pen” is the creation of published author, Bill Allison, a veteran bull rider since the 1960s who competed in jackpots and the PRCA before experiencing a life-changing encounter with Jesus Christ at a rodeo. He is now the pastor of the Central PA Cowboy Church of the Nazarene and has been married for forty-eight years. He and his wife have two grown children and seven grandchildren.
Allison shares, “This little devotional began at a bull-riding practice pen. I watched young riders kneel and pray as they saw on TV and then they got up and acted like they had no idea who God was. I would type out the week’s devotional every week, so I did not take up much time. Those weekly devotionals affected several of those cowboys. I pray that God will speak to you through them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bill Allison’s new book offers readers encouragement, inspiration, and practical spiritual guidance drawn from a unique blend of rodeo life and pastoral experience.
Consumers can purchase “Devotional Thoughts from Redeye Arena Practice Pen” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Devotional Thoughts from Redeye Arena Practice Pen”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
