An Evening of Soulful Jazz with the Hiruy Tirfe Quartet at Tribeca PAC
New York, NY, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fresh off their first-place win at the prestigious 2024 DCJazzPrix International Band Competition, the Hiruy Tirfe Quartet brings their bold, expressive sound to the stage. Led by Philadelphia-born saxophonist, composer, and arranger Hiruy Tirfe, the group represents the next generation of contemporary jazz, combining soulful improvisation with technical mastery and global influence. The award-winning quartet includes Sandy Eldred on bass, Keith Phelps on piano, and Lionel Forrester on drums.
Tirfe's debut album 10,000 Hours has received international acclaim, resonating with audiences across the U.S., Europe, and South America. A graduate of the University of the Arts, Tirfe has become a sought-after sideman and soloist, sharing stages and studios with artists such as Patti LaBelle, The Roots, Bilal, Solange, Tye Tribbett, and Brandy. His versatility has also led to standout contributions in film and television, including A Nashville Legacy and Tye Tribbett's Grammy-nominated album All Things New.
Tribeca PAC is located at 199 Chambers Street on the Borough of Manhattan Community College campus and is accessible via the 1/2/3, A/C/E, R, and PATH trains. For more information and added events, please visit www.tribecapac.org. Tickets may be purchased online at https://tickets.tribecapac.org/hiruy-tirfe-quartet. Discounted tickets to family programming are available by purchasing a 5Club Membership. For more information on purchasing tickets or questions, call 212-220-1460 or email ticketing@tribecapac.org.
Keith Furtick
212-220-1459
kfurtick@tribecapac.org
