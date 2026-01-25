Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® Launches Landmark Model Ordinance to Guide Short-Term Rental Policy Across the Kansas City Region
Leawood, KS, January 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS® (KCRAR) has released a comprehensive Model Short‑Term Rental (STR) Ordinance, representing a major step toward establishing fair, consistent, and enforceable regulations across the region. This model framework is designed to help cities and counties adopt policies that protect neighborhood quality, uphold private property rights, and support local economic vitality.
This effort comes at a pivotal time. With the Kansas City region preparing to host globally significant events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup, demand for diverse lodging options is expected to surge. Responsible short‑term rentals will play a critical role in meeting this need, supporting tourism, expanding housing choice, and enhancing the region’s reputation as an international destination.
The model ordinance includes several important provisions aimed at balancing community interests with homeowner rights. These include:
• Strong Protection of Private Property Rights: The ordinance prohibits de facto bans, arbitrary caps, spacing rules, or discriminatory restrictions, ensuring homeowners can responsibly participate in short‑term rental activity.
• Guaranteed Parity With Long‑Term Rentals: STRs are classified as residential uses and cannot be subjected to stricter zoning, occupancy, parking, or inspection requirements than long‑term rentals.
• Efficient, Predictable Licensing and Enforcement: The framework includes 30‑day processing timelines, provisional approvals when jurisdictions do not act, transferable registrations, and proportionate, evidence‑based enforcement with due process protections.
These provisions reflect KCRAR’s commitment to helping communities adopt regulations that preserve neighborhood integrity without burdening homeowners or limiting economic opportunity.
Survey findings from KCRAR’s membership underscore strong support for this balanced approach:
• 95% believe short‑term rentals are essential for major events like the World Cup;
• 100% agree homeowners should have the right to responsibly offer STRs under clear, fair rules;
• 90% view STRs as valuable lodging options for families and visitors;
• 86% support allowing STRs with reasonable, well‑designed regulations.
“As both a REALTOR® and a short‑term rental operator, I’ve seen firsthand how responsible hosting can benefit neighborhoods and visitors alike,” said Andrew Mall, Immediate Past President of KCRAR. “This model ordinance strikes the right balance—protecting community integrity while allowing homeowners to participate in the economic opportunities that events like the World Cup bring. It’s a win for property rights, local economies, and our region’s growing reputation as a welcoming destination.”
KCRAR looks forward to continued partnership with local governments as they consider adopting this framework to help communities thrive.
About Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®
The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors®, “The Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region”, is the largest professional business association in the greater Kansas City area. KCRAR serves more than 12,000 Realtor® members across Kansas and Missouri. Find a local Realtor® at KCRAR.com.
About Kansas City Regional Association of REALTORS®
The Kansas City Regional Association of Realtors®, “The Voice for Real Estate in the Kansas City Region”, is the largest professional business association in the greater Kansas City area. KCRAR serves more than 12,000 Realtor® members across Kansas and Missouri. Find a local Realtor® at KCRAR.com.
Kyla Barcus
913-266-5917
kcrar.com
