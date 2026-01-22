KADO Digital Business Cards Announces New AI-Powered Features and Enhanced Web Experience to Improve Professional Networking
Discover KADO’s latest updates, including AI Scanner (beta), contact tags, faster card sharing, Stripe billing, and a refreshed web experience.
New York, NY, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- KADO digital business cards is a modern contact management platform designed for professionals and teams looking to network more efficiently. Over the past few weeks, KADO has announced a series of new product updates designed to improve how professional connections are captured, organized, and managed across web and mobile platforms.
The latest release focuses on streamlining contact capture, improving onboarding, expanding team administration capabilities, and delivering a more flexible web experience for both individual users and organizations.
New Product Features and Platform Enhancements
AI Scanner (Beta) Introduced to Accelerate Contact Capture
KADO has launched an AI Scanner (Beta) that enables the scanning of paper business cards, event badges, and QR codes within seconds. Once scanned, contact information is automatically added to the platform in a structured and accurate format, eliminating the need for manual data entry.
The feature is intended to help professionals efficiently convert in-person interactions into digital contacts, particularly following conferences, meetings, and networking events.
Contact Tags Enhance Network Organization
The introduction of Contact Tags allows contacts to be organized using customizable labels. Contacts can be categorized by event, industry, priority level, or other relevant criteria, making it easier to search, filter, and manage expanding professional networks.
This functionality provides greater control over how contact data is structured and accessed.
Faster Digital Business Card Sharing Improves First Impressions
KADO has significantly improved the performance of digital business card sharing across the platform. Cards now load in approximately one second, compared to the previous two to three seconds.
The reduced load time supports smoother interactions and more seamless real-time sharing of contact information.
Redesigned Web Onboarding Simplifies Initial Setup
A redesigned web onboarding experience has also been introduced to reduce friction during the initial setup process. The updated onboarding flow is designed to help new users complete setup more efficiently and begin sharing digital business cards sooner.
The improvement applies to both individual users and teams onboarding new members.
Billing Infrastructure Now Powered by Stripe
KADO has integrated Stripe to manage billing, subscription payments, and invoicing. The integration provides secure payment processing, transparent billing, and access to the Stripe customer portal directly from the platform’s subscription settings.
This update improves payment security and simplifies subscription management.
Expanded Administrative Controls Introduced for Teams
Team administrators now have access to expanded controls within the admin panel. These include the ability to update employee social links, edit custom buttons, and maintain consistent branding across team profiles without requiring individual user updates.
The enhancements are designed to simplify team management and ensure brand consistency across organizations.
Web Experience Updated With Individual and Team Modes
The KADO web application now supports two distinct usage modes:
Individual Mode, designed for independent professionals.
Team Mode, intended for organizations managing multiple users.
Users can switch between modes at any time, allowing the platform to adapt as networking needs evolve from individual use to team-based management. Instructional videos have also been released to explain how the experience changes between modes.
Additional Features Currently in Development
KADO has also shared a preview of upcoming features currently under development, including:
Tag-based campaigns and new email signatures, designed to support contact activation through organized outreach.
Content Enrichment (Beta), a web-based assistant that automatically enhances contact details and is currently in early testing.
About KADO
KADO is a digital business card and contact management platform designed to support modern professional networking. The platform replaces traditional business cards with a scalable digital solution suitable for both individual professionals and teams.
A free KADO account is available to explore the latest features and updates.
The latest release focuses on streamlining contact capture, improving onboarding, expanding team administration capabilities, and delivering a more flexible web experience for both individual users and organizations.
New Product Features and Platform Enhancements
AI Scanner (Beta) Introduced to Accelerate Contact Capture
KADO has launched an AI Scanner (Beta) that enables the scanning of paper business cards, event badges, and QR codes within seconds. Once scanned, contact information is automatically added to the platform in a structured and accurate format, eliminating the need for manual data entry.
The feature is intended to help professionals efficiently convert in-person interactions into digital contacts, particularly following conferences, meetings, and networking events.
Contact Tags Enhance Network Organization
The introduction of Contact Tags allows contacts to be organized using customizable labels. Contacts can be categorized by event, industry, priority level, or other relevant criteria, making it easier to search, filter, and manage expanding professional networks.
This functionality provides greater control over how contact data is structured and accessed.
Faster Digital Business Card Sharing Improves First Impressions
KADO has significantly improved the performance of digital business card sharing across the platform. Cards now load in approximately one second, compared to the previous two to three seconds.
The reduced load time supports smoother interactions and more seamless real-time sharing of contact information.
Redesigned Web Onboarding Simplifies Initial Setup
A redesigned web onboarding experience has also been introduced to reduce friction during the initial setup process. The updated onboarding flow is designed to help new users complete setup more efficiently and begin sharing digital business cards sooner.
The improvement applies to both individual users and teams onboarding new members.
Billing Infrastructure Now Powered by Stripe
KADO has integrated Stripe to manage billing, subscription payments, and invoicing. The integration provides secure payment processing, transparent billing, and access to the Stripe customer portal directly from the platform’s subscription settings.
This update improves payment security and simplifies subscription management.
Expanded Administrative Controls Introduced for Teams
Team administrators now have access to expanded controls within the admin panel. These include the ability to update employee social links, edit custom buttons, and maintain consistent branding across team profiles without requiring individual user updates.
The enhancements are designed to simplify team management and ensure brand consistency across organizations.
Web Experience Updated With Individual and Team Modes
The KADO web application now supports two distinct usage modes:
Individual Mode, designed for independent professionals.
Team Mode, intended for organizations managing multiple users.
Users can switch between modes at any time, allowing the platform to adapt as networking needs evolve from individual use to team-based management. Instructional videos have also been released to explain how the experience changes between modes.
Additional Features Currently in Development
KADO has also shared a preview of upcoming features currently under development, including:
Tag-based campaigns and new email signatures, designed to support contact activation through organized outreach.
Content Enrichment (Beta), a web-based assistant that automatically enhances contact details and is currently in early testing.
About KADO
KADO is a digital business card and contact management platform designed to support modern professional networking. The platform replaces traditional business cards with a scalable digital solution suitable for both individual professionals and teams.
A free KADO account is available to explore the latest features and updates.
Contact
KADOContact
Patricia Recarte
+34 629200699
www.kadonetworks.com/
Patricia Recarte
+34 629200699
www.kadonetworks.com/
Categories