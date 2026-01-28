A Classic Comes to Life on Stage. Theatre 121 to Present Singin’ in the Rain. Performances Begin Feb. 20, 2026 Woodstock Opera House

Theatre 121 will present Singin’ in the Rain February 20–March 1, 2026, at the Woodstock Opera House in Woodstock, Illinois. Based on the beloved classic film, the musical celebrates Hollywood’s golden age with iconic songs, dazzling choreography, and laugh-out-loud comedy.