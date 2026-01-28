A Classic Comes to Life on Stage. Theatre 121 to Present Singin’ in the Rain. Performances Begin Feb. 20, 2026 Woodstock Opera House
Theatre 121 will present Singin’ in the Rain February 20–March 1, 2026, at the Woodstock Opera House in Woodstock, Illinois. Based on the beloved classic film, the musical celebrates Hollywood’s golden age with iconic songs, dazzling choreography, and laugh-out-loud comedy.
Woodstock, IL, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Theatre 121 will present Singin’ in the Rain, running February 20–March 1, 2026, at the Woodstock Opera House in Woodstock, Illinois. Tickets range from $17–$35. For tickets and additional information, visit www.theatre121.org.
Based on the beloved classic film, Singin’ in the Rain is a joyful celebration of Hollywood’s golden age and the thrilling transition from silent films to “talkies.” The story follows matinee idol Don Lockwood, his quick-witted best friend Cosmo Brown, and aspiring actress Kathy Selden as they navigate fame, romance, and the chaos of early sound cinema, all while contending with Don’s glamorous yet famously tone-deaf co-star, Lina Lamont.
Featuring iconic songs such as “Singin’ in the Rain,” “Good Morning,” “Make ’Em Laugh,” and “Moses Supposes,” the musical is packed with dazzling choreography, laugh-out-loud comedy, and timeless charm that has captivated audiences for generations.
With music by Nacio Herb Brown, lyrics by Arthur Freed, and a book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Singin’ in the Rain remains one of the most enduring and beloved movie musicals of all time. Its stage adaptation brings the same heart, humor, and spectacle to live audiences, complete with tap dancing, physical comedy, and unforgettable characters.
“Singin’ in the Rain is a celebration of classic entertainment at its finest,” said Anna Choquette, director of Theatre 121’s production. “It’s a show filled with joy, nostalgia, and moments that make audiences fall in love with musical theatre all over again.”
Singin’ in the Rain is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).
All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
About Theatre 121
Theatre 121 is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community theatre organization dedicated to producing high-quality, accessible live theatre for the Woodstock area. Performing at the historic Woodstock Opera House, Theatre 121 brings together local talent, creative teams, and volunteers to create engaging theatrical experiences that connect and inspire the community.
About Music Theatre International
Music Theatre International (MTI) is one of the world’s leading theatrical licensing agencies, granting theatres around the globe the rights to perform a wide selection of musicals from Broadway and beyond. Founded in 1952, MTI continues to advance musical theatre as a vibrant and engaging art form.
Contact:
Cynthia Graf
cynthiagraf01@gmail.com
