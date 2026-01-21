Heart Institute of the Caribbean/Yale 2026 Masters of Medicine Conference Attracts Global Leaders in Medicine to Jamaica with High-Impact Conference
Kingston, Jamaica, January 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC), in partnership with Yale Cardiovascular Medicine, successfully hosted the 2026 Masters of Medicine Conference, cementing its position as the leading medical and cardiovascular conference in the Caribbean and one of the most influential in the Global South. The two-day scientific meeting convened nearly 500 local and international physicians, scientists, educators, and global health leaders in Kingston, Jamaica, for an exceptional exchange of cutting-edge science, innovation, and clinical excellence.
Held under the theme “Bridging the Divide: Tackling Obesity and Genetic Heart Disease in the Era of Preventive Cardiology,” the conference showcased world-class research and practical solutions addressing the growing burden of cardiovascular disease in both developed and developing health systems.
Global Thought Leadership and Scientific Excellence
The opening session set a powerful tone with keynote presentations from internationally recognized leaders in medicine. Dr. Jagat Narula, President of the World Heart Federation, delivered a compelling address on the epigenetic drivers of coronary artery disease, framing cardiovascular risk through the lens of emerging molecular science. This was followed by Dr. Panithaya Chareonthaitawee, Immediate Past President of the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology, who examined the complex intersection between obesity and heart failure.
Renowned Yale cardiologist Dr. Erica Spatz emphasized the biological underpinnings of obesity and the urgent need for compassionate, evidence-based care models that avoid patient stigma. Dr. Mark Anderson, Dean of Medicine at the University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, provided strategic insight into training pathways and career development for young physicians, with direct relevance to Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.
Innovation, Research, and Global Collaboration
A major highlight of the conference was the presentation of groundbreaking artificial intelligence research conducted at the Heart Institute of the Caribbean in Kingston, led by Post-Doctoral Fellows from Yale University and HIC. These findings underscored the transformative potential of digital innovation and AI to improve diagnostic accuracy, efficiency, and healthcare delivery across resource-diverse settings.
The program further featured Dr. Gerald Bloomfield of Duke University, who presented inspiring data from the long-standing collaboration between Duke University and Moi University in Kenya, demonstrating successful models for strengthening cardiovascular care capacity in Africa. Dr. Marietta Ambrose, Director of Penn Cardiology International, led and moderated sessions focused on women and heart disease, reflecting the University of Pennsylvania’s enduring partnership with HIC and its commitment to global cardiovascular equity.
Leadership Perspectives
Commenting on the success of the conference, Professor Ernest Madu, Chairman and Founder of the Heart Institute of the Caribbean and Co-Chair of the conference, stated:
“The Masters of Medicine Conference showcased the very best of global cardiovascular science and its relevance to Jamaica and the wider Caribbean. With outstanding moderation and outstanding presentations, this has been an extraordinary conference defined by phenomenal science, meaningful collaboration, and a shared commitment to advancing cardiovascular care in Jamaica and the wider Caribbean improving access and equity.”
A Defining Platform for Regional Impact
With plenary lectures, specialty symposia, and original research presentations, the 2026 HIC/Yale Masters of Medicine Conference reinforced Jamaica’s role as a hub for global medical thought leadership. The conference continues to serve as a powerful platform for translating academic excellence into practical, scalable solutions that improve patient outcomes across the Caribbean, África, and beyond.
Media Contact
Conference Secretariat
Masters of Medicine Conference
Heart Institute of the Caribbean
Website: www.caribbeanheart.com
info@caribbeanheart.com
Media Contact
Contact
Categories