Rreal Tacos Acquires Haiku, Bringing Georgia’s Biggest Taco Brand to Tampa
Acquisition Marks First Florida Location and Launches Tampa Bay Expansion.
Tampa, FL, February 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rreal Tacos (Rreal, that’s not a typo), one of the fastest-growing restaurant brands in the Southeast and widely recognized as Georgia’s biggest taco brand, is officially expanding to Florida. The Atlanta-based company has acquired the former Haiku American-Asian Fusion restaurant in downtown Tampa, marking Rreal Tacos’ first Florida location and the beginning of a multi-unit expansion across the Tampa Bay region.
Known for its cult following, massive social media reach, and lines-out-the-door openings in Georgia, Rreal Tacos has built its reputation by delivering authentic street tacos made entirely from scratch — at scale. “We’re not just opening a restaurant — we’re entering a market that reminds us a lot of Atlanta before Rreal Tacos really took off,” said Damian Otero, CEO at Rreal Tacos. “Tampa is energetic, it’s growing fast, and it’s underserved when it comes to this category. It made a lot of sense for us.”
A Major Investment in Downtown Tampa
Rreal Tacos plans to invest approximately $2.5 million into the downtown Tampa location, transforming the existing space into the brand’s signature high-energy, design-forward restaurant experience.
Unlike many rapidly expanding restaurant groups, Rreal Tacos is not backed by private equity or outside investors, a distinction the company says allows it to move quickly, take creative risks, and stay obsessively focused on quality. Everything served at Rreal Tacos is made in-house daily — from slow-cooked meats and fresh salsas to hand-crafted tortillas produced through a multi-day process. The brand combines the authenticity of a street taco with the consistency required to serve thousands of guests each day.
Why Tampa — and What’s Next
Company leadership says Tampa stood out as a rare opportunity: a major metro with strong dining demand, vibrant downtown foot traffic, and significantly fewer comparable Mexican concepts than similar Southeastern cities. “Tampa feels like the Nashville of Florida,” Otero said. “Restaurants are busy, people here love going out to eat, and there’s real opportunity to build something special that feels local.” The downtown Tampa restaurant is expected to be the first of three planned Rreal Tacos locations in the Tampa Bay area, with future expansion potentially including St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
A Loud Arrival — and a Local Focus
Rreal Tacos is known for unconventional, high-impact marketing and community-driven initiatives that prioritize experience over traditional advertising.
Ahead of its public opening, the company plans to host a large-scale friends-and-family preview, inviting thousands of local residents, hospitality workers, and community members to dine at no cost.
Opening Timeline
Construction is currently underway at the downtown Tampa location. An official opening date will be announced in the coming months, along with hiring details and preview events.
For updates, follow Rreal Tacos on Instagram and TikTok, where the brand reaches hundreds of thousands of followers and regularly generates millions of views.
Known for its cult following, massive social media reach, and lines-out-the-door openings in Georgia, Rreal Tacos has built its reputation by delivering authentic street tacos made entirely from scratch — at scale. “We’re not just opening a restaurant — we’re entering a market that reminds us a lot of Atlanta before Rreal Tacos really took off,” said Damian Otero, CEO at Rreal Tacos. “Tampa is energetic, it’s growing fast, and it’s underserved when it comes to this category. It made a lot of sense for us.”
A Major Investment in Downtown Tampa
Rreal Tacos plans to invest approximately $2.5 million into the downtown Tampa location, transforming the existing space into the brand’s signature high-energy, design-forward restaurant experience.
Unlike many rapidly expanding restaurant groups, Rreal Tacos is not backed by private equity or outside investors, a distinction the company says allows it to move quickly, take creative risks, and stay obsessively focused on quality. Everything served at Rreal Tacos is made in-house daily — from slow-cooked meats and fresh salsas to hand-crafted tortillas produced through a multi-day process. The brand combines the authenticity of a street taco with the consistency required to serve thousands of guests each day.
Why Tampa — and What’s Next
Company leadership says Tampa stood out as a rare opportunity: a major metro with strong dining demand, vibrant downtown foot traffic, and significantly fewer comparable Mexican concepts than similar Southeastern cities. “Tampa feels like the Nashville of Florida,” Otero said. “Restaurants are busy, people here love going out to eat, and there’s real opportunity to build something special that feels local.” The downtown Tampa restaurant is expected to be the first of three planned Rreal Tacos locations in the Tampa Bay area, with future expansion potentially including St. Petersburg and Clearwater.
A Loud Arrival — and a Local Focus
Rreal Tacos is known for unconventional, high-impact marketing and community-driven initiatives that prioritize experience over traditional advertising.
Ahead of its public opening, the company plans to host a large-scale friends-and-family preview, inviting thousands of local residents, hospitality workers, and community members to dine at no cost.
Opening Timeline
Construction is currently underway at the downtown Tampa location. An official opening date will be announced in the coming months, along with hiring details and preview events.
For updates, follow Rreal Tacos on Instagram and TikTok, where the brand reaches hundreds of thousands of followers and regularly generates millions of views.
Contact
Rreal TacosContact
Wilson Radilla
678-733-5132
Wilson Radilla
678-733-5132
Categories