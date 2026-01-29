I Holland Celebrates 80 Years of Excellence with a Global Series of Free Seminars
Nottingham, United Kingdom, January 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- In 2026, I Holland proudly reaches an exciting milestone: 80 years of excellence in tablet compression tooling. Founded in 1946, I Holland has spent eight decades advancing tablet compression technology, sharing industry-leading expertise, and supporting customers around the world.
To celebrate this anniversary, I Holland is delighted to announce a worldwide series of free technical seminars, taking place throughout 2026. These exclusive events are designed to bring together I Holland’s global customer community and celebrate a shared history of partnership and progress.
The seminars will provide customers with the opportunity to: learn directly from I Holland’s technical experts, explore the latest developments and best practices in tablet compression tooling and take part in interactive, hands-on discussions designed to help optimise tablet production. Each seminar will be hosted locally in key regions worldwide, making it easier than ever for customers to attend and engage with I Holland’s team.
Registration is free. To secure a place, customers can visit the I Holland events page, select their preferred event and complete the registration form. Please note that spaces may be limited depending on venue capacity, so early booking is encouraged.
Additional countries and dates are currently being finalised, with new events to be announced soon. With sessions planned across multiple regions, there will be plenty of opportunities for customers worldwide to take part in this landmark celebration.
I Holland looks forward to sharing this important milestone with customers and partners across the globe and to continuing its journey of innovation, quality and customer support for many years to come.
Join them as they celebrate 80 years of I Holland, where tradition meets tooling innovation.
To register your interest in attending, please complete the form on the I Holland website.
To celebrate this anniversary, I Holland is delighted to announce a worldwide series of free technical seminars, taking place throughout 2026. These exclusive events are designed to bring together I Holland’s global customer community and celebrate a shared history of partnership and progress.
The seminars will provide customers with the opportunity to: learn directly from I Holland’s technical experts, explore the latest developments and best practices in tablet compression tooling and take part in interactive, hands-on discussions designed to help optimise tablet production. Each seminar will be hosted locally in key regions worldwide, making it easier than ever for customers to attend and engage with I Holland’s team.
Registration is free. To secure a place, customers can visit the I Holland events page, select their preferred event and complete the registration form. Please note that spaces may be limited depending on venue capacity, so early booking is encouraged.
Additional countries and dates are currently being finalised, with new events to be announced soon. With sessions planned across multiple regions, there will be plenty of opportunities for customers worldwide to take part in this landmark celebration.
I Holland looks forward to sharing this important milestone with customers and partners across the globe and to continuing its journey of innovation, quality and customer support for many years to come.
Join them as they celebrate 80 years of I Holland, where tradition meets tooling innovation.
To register your interest in attending, please complete the form on the I Holland website.
Contact
I HollandContact
Dillan Gelder
+44 115 972 6153
https://tablettingscience.com/
Dillan Gelder
+44 115 972 6153
https://tablettingscience.com/
Categories