Loveforce International Releases a Song About an Emotional Storm
On Friday, January 23, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single about a stormy emotional state by Billy Ray Charles.
Santa Clarita, CA, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, January 23, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. It is a song by Billy Ray Charles. It is a song about a stormy emotional state.
Billy Ray Charles' "There's A Storm Coming" is an Indie Singer-Songwriter Soul song. It uses typical mellow soul instrumentation except its completely done by a synthesizer with chill beats. The lyrics are about a man who is feeling an emotional storm on the rise after his woman left him. It is about a personal relationship but could also be applied to the people's relationship with their government or liberty itself.
This song is especially appropriate for the times in which we live,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “It talks about the storms we all face and reflects the sentiment of lot of people right now,” he continued.
Billy Ray Charles’ new Digital Music Single “There’s A Storm Coming”, will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
