Author Carlos Chavez’s New Book, "Now or Never: Life-Changing Lessons to Help Change the Way You Think," Presents Valuable Lessons Learned from the Author's Experiences
Recent release “Now or Never: Life-Changing Lessons to Help Change the Way You Think” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carlos Chavez is a thought-provoking collection of life-lessons that have helped to shape the author’s worldview. Through sharing his lessons, Chavez aims to help revolutionize their thinking and become more knowledgeable, wise, and independent individuals.
Jacksonville, FL, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carlos Chavez has completed his new book, “Now or Never: Life-Changing Lessons to Help Change the Way You Think”: a compelling assortment of lessons and valuable insights gleaned from the author’s own lifelong journey.
“‘Now or Never’ is a guide to help revolutionize the way we think to be more knowledgeable, wise, compassionate, positive, selfless individuals and also to become independent thinkers,” writes Chavez. “Everyone is unique and has talents and gifts that is not being utilized and shared with the world because everyone is following one another instead of following the gift God gave them, which is their own mind.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carlos Chavez’s eye-opening series offers valuable wisdom that will help readers from all backgrounds, offering a roadmap to success and personal growth that promises to last them a lifetime.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Now or Never: Life-Changing Lessons to Help Change the Way You Think” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
