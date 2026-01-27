Author Carlos Chavez’s New Book, "Now or Never: Life-Changing Lessons to Help Change the Way You Think," Presents Valuable Lessons Learned from the Author's Experiences

Recent release “Now or Never: Life-Changing Lessons to Help Change the Way You Think” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carlos Chavez is a thought-provoking collection of life-lessons that have helped to shape the author’s worldview. Through sharing his lessons, Chavez aims to help revolutionize their thinking and become more knowledgeable, wise, and independent individuals.