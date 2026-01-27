Author John Wood’s New Book, "From Shiftless to Shifty: My Forty-Six Years as a Public Defender," Explores the Author’s Career Working as a Criminal Defense Lawyer

Recent release “From Shiftless to Shifty: My Forty-Six Years as a Public Defender” from Newman Springs Publishing author John Wood is a riveting account that follows the author’s journey from law school to his career as a public defender. Blending together humor with candor, Wood offers an insightful look at what working as a lawyer within the American criminal justice system is truly like.