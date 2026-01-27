Author Steve F. Hallsey’s New Book, "The White Horse Prophecy," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Hero Who Must Rise Up and Save America Following a Military Coup

Recent release “The White Horse Prophecy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Steve F. Hallsey is a compelling novel set against the backdrop of a military coup in America that threatens the nation and its Constitution. With only one hope left, the prophesied White Horse will step up to save the nation from total destruction.