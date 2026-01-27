Author Steve F. Hallsey’s New Book, "The White Horse Prophecy," is a Gripping Tale That Follows a Hero Who Must Rise Up and Save America Following a Military Coup
Recent release “The White Horse Prophecy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Steve F. Hallsey is a compelling novel set against the backdrop of a military coup in America that threatens the nation and its Constitution. With only one hope left, the prophesied White Horse will step up to save the nation from total destruction.
Oakley, UT, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Steve F. Hallsey has completed his new book, “The White Horse Prophecy”: a gripping and captivating story that follows a legendary hero believed to be America’s savior amidst a military coup that could bring about the end of the nation.
“In 1843, the prophet Joseph Smith Jr., of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (popularly called the Mormons) supposedly prophesied that the Constitution of the United States would one day hang by a thread and that it would take the White Horse to save it. What happens when the United States experiences its first military coup led by a little-known general named Rick Smooze after the untimely assassination of Senator Harvest? Who is the White Horse that steps up to save the nation, and what ancient artifact does he use to stem the tide of tyranny?” writes Hallsey.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Steve F. Hallsey’s enthralling tale unfolds in Washington, DC, and the Navajo reservation in Shiprock, New Mexico, promising to deliver a riveting tale of self-doubt, determination, and recognizing destiny.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “The White Horse Prophecy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
