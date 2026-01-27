Author Carla Newman’s New Book, “Jean Jean Jellybean, What Have You and Izzie seen?: The Jungle,” Follows the Adventures a Young Girl and Her Doll Have While Dreaming
Recent release “Jean Jean Jellybean, What Have You and Izzie seen?: The Jungle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carla Newman is a heartfelt story that centers around Izzie, a young girl who loves to sleep with her favorite doll, Jean Jean Jellybean. Each night, Jean and Izzie set off on a fun-filled journey through Izzie’s dreams, seeing all sorts of amazing sights.
Fessenden, ND, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carla Newman, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who lives in North Dakota, has completed her new book, “Jean Jean Jellybean, What Have You and Izzie seen?: The Jungle”: a captivating story of a young girl’s imaginative adventures she and her favorite doll experience in her dreams.
The author writes, “Jean Jean Jellybean is Isabelle’s favorite dolly. Adventure awaits when Izzie falls asleep and the two friends together experience some amazing places that only a dream can create, as told by Jean herself.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Carla Newman’s adorable tale is partly inspired by the author’s granddaughter, Izzie, and promises to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this riveting journey through dreams. With colorful artwork to help bring Newman’s story to life, “Jean Jean Jellybean, What Have You and Izzie seen?: The Jungle” is sure to become a beloved bedtime story for readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Jean Jean Jellybean, What Have You and Izzie seen?: The Jungle” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Categories