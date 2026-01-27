Author Carla Newman’s New Book, “Jean Jean Jellybean, What Have You and Izzie seen?: The Jungle,” Follows the Adventures a Young Girl and Her Doll Have While Dreaming

Recent release “Jean Jean Jellybean, What Have You and Izzie seen?: The Jungle” from Newman Springs Publishing author Carla Newman is a heartfelt story that centers around Izzie, a young girl who loves to sleep with her favorite doll, Jean Jean Jellybean. Each night, Jean and Izzie set off on a fun-filled journey through Izzie’s dreams, seeing all sorts of amazing sights.