Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of "Not a Normal Life" – with 70-Plus Motorsport Photographs and Personal Reflections by John Cotton
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Not a Normal Life" – with 70-plus motorsport photographs and personal reflections by John Cotton.
Oxford, United Kingdom, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- About "Not a Normal Life":
Fast cars. Famous faces. Fierce dangers. Not a Normal Life tears through decades of adventure with John Cotton in the driving seat.
From the icy airfields of Cambridge to the roar of Le Mans, Cotton shares the thrills, triumphs and tragedies of a lifetime in motorsport — always modest, yet always at the centre of the action. Along the way he crosses paths with legends: Sir Stirling Moss, Jeffrey Archer, Marc Surer — and even a couple of Hollywood superstars.
But this memoir isn’t just about racing. It’s about growing up in post-war Britain, the wonder and tragedy of Africa, surviving personal loss, seizing every chance of freedom, and witnessing history unfold — from the Cuban Missile Crisis to the heyday of classic cars and unpoliced roads.
Above all, "Not a Normal Life" is a celebration of a world now vanished, and a tribute to the passion, resilience and good fortune that shaped one man’s story.
For readers of memoir, motorsport history and post-war Britain, this is an unforgettable account.
"Not a Normal Life" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback 288 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805881513
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.52 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FYHVB8WF
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/NANL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN, UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Fast cars. Famous faces. Fierce dangers. Not a Normal Life tears through decades of adventure with John Cotton in the driving seat.
From the icy airfields of Cambridge to the roar of Le Mans, Cotton shares the thrills, triumphs and tragedies of a lifetime in motorsport — always modest, yet always at the centre of the action. Along the way he crosses paths with legends: Sir Stirling Moss, Jeffrey Archer, Marc Surer — and even a couple of Hollywood superstars.
But this memoir isn’t just about racing. It’s about growing up in post-war Britain, the wonder and tragedy of Africa, surviving personal loss, seizing every chance of freedom, and witnessing history unfold — from the Cuban Missile Crisis to the heyday of classic cars and unpoliced roads.
Above all, "Not a Normal Life" is a celebration of a world now vanished, and a tribute to the passion, resilience and good fortune that shaped one man’s story.
For readers of memoir, motorsport history and post-war Britain, this is an unforgettable account.
"Not a Normal Life" is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback 288 pages
ISBN-13: 9781805881513
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.52 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook: B0FYHVB8WF
Amazon URL: http://mybook.to/NANL
Published by Michael Terence Publishing, 2025
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-based hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Marketing & Promotions
Michael Terence Publishing
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN, UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories