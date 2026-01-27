Author Ronald a Panici’s New Book, "Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: The Secrets of Rabbit Hole Ridge," Follows a Quest to Connect with Aliens to Ensure Man’s Future
Recent release “Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: The Secrets of Rabbit Hole Ridge” from Page Publishing author Ronald A Panici is a compelling sci-fi novel that centers around one man who must successfully form a partnership with alien life in order to save mankind, taking readers on a wild journey from the mountains of Utah to the far reaches of the universe.
Marietta, GA, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ronald A Panici, who holds a BBA and MBA from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas and currently resides in suburban Atlanta, has completed his new book, “Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: The Secrets of Rabbit Hole Ridge”: a riveting and enthralling story of one man’s quest to save humanity’s future by forming a partnership with extraterrestrial beings.
Panici writes, “‘Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind’ is a fast-paced and suspenseful science-fiction novel that takes the reader on a thrilling journey from the mountains of Utah to the far reaches of the universe using historic events, megalithic constructions, and modern physics to follow one man’s unexpected journey to facilitate a human-ET partnership that’s crucial to the survival of mankind.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ronald A Panici’s gripping story will transport readers as they follow along on this epic adventure across the stars. Expertly paced and full of heart-bounding action, “Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: The Secrets of Rabbit Hole Ridge” is sure to keep readers spellbound, leaving them on the edge of their seats right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: The Secrets of Rabbit Hole Ridge” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
