Author Ronald a Panici’s New Book, "Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: The Secrets of Rabbit Hole Ridge," Follows a Quest to Connect with Aliens to Ensure Man’s Future

Recent release “Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind: The Secrets of Rabbit Hole Ridge” from Page Publishing author Ronald A Panici is a compelling sci-fi novel that centers around one man who must successfully form a partnership with alien life in order to save mankind, taking readers on a wild journey from the mountains of Utah to the far reaches of the universe.