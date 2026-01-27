Author Robby Barbarian’s New Book, "Chicken Legs and Feet," Follows a Young Boy Who is Worried He Will be Bullied at School for Looking Different Than Everyone Else
Recent release “Chicken Legs and Feet” from Page Publishing author Robby Barbarian is a charming story that centers around a young boy with chicken legs and feet who must get ready for his first day of school. Worried that others will make fun of him for his legs, he tries to hide what makes him different in order to fit in, but learns a valuable lesson along the way.
New York, NY, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Robby Barbarian, a veteran of the Marine Corps as well as a loving husband of thirty-five years and father of two, has completed his new book, “Chicken Legs and Feet”: a heartfelt story of a young boy who learns to embrace what makes him special and unique.
“‘Chicken Legs and Feet’ is the story of a little boy who had the legs of a chicken, with chicken feet to match,” writes Barbarian. “It is about his first day of school and his fear of how he would be perceived and accepted by his new classmates, who have never seen him before. It is a story about perception and how we treat each other, especially those who we perceive as being different.”
Published by Page Publishing, Robby Barbarian’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this beautiful story of acceptance and friendship. With colorful artwork to help bring Barbarian’s story to life, as well as an important life lesson, “Chicken Legs and Feet” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Chicken Legs and Feet” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
