Author Robby Barbarian’s New Book, "Chicken Legs and Feet," Follows a Young Boy Who is Worried He Will be Bullied at School for Looking Different Than Everyone Else

Recent release “Chicken Legs and Feet” from Page Publishing author Robby Barbarian is a charming story that centers around a young boy with chicken legs and feet who must get ready for his first day of school. Worried that others will make fun of him for his legs, he tries to hide what makes him different in order to fit in, but learns a valuable lesson along the way.