Author Chip Zimmer’s New Book, "Lessons Learned in a Goose Blind," is a Fascinating Exploration of Life, Tradition, and Philosophy Through the Lens of Waterfowl Hunting
Recent release “Lessons Learned In a Goose Blind” from Page Publishing author Chip Zimmer is a riveting series that reflects on the life lessons the author has learned while waterfowl hunting. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Zimmer invites readers into the goose blind with him, where patience, humor, tradition, and faith meet cold mornings, loyal dogs, and the unique sport of waterfowling.
Williamsburg, VA, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chip Zimmer, a healthcare and sports marketing consultant for over twenty years as well as a monthly columnist with the Martinsburg Journal, has completed his new book, “Lessons Learned In a Goose Blind”: a thought-provoking saga that explores the sport of waterfowling and the life lessons reflected on by the author while waiting in the goose blind.
Author Chip Zimmer received his BS and MS degrees from West Virginia University and his PhD from the University of Maryland, College Park. He has worked for both athletic departments, the Washington Capitals, Sport for Understanding, and DelWilber Sports Marketing. He also served as the athletic director (interim) at George Washington University. Zimmer retired as chairman of Shepherd University’s MBA program and lives with his wife, Barbara, splitting time between homes in Williamsburg, Virginia, and Swanton, Maryland.
“This book takes a unique look at waterfowl hunting from the perspective of life's lessons,” writes Zimmer. “It takes the reader into a goose blind and into the mentality of waterfowlers who hunker down on a river or bay, often in subzero weather in hopes of getting a glimpse of a wary duck or goose.
“It consists of fifteen chapters, each with quotes from famous waterfowl hunters intertwined with valuable life lessons, humor, and traditions. From the first chapter, ‘The Trick is to Think Like a Goose,’ to ‘God's Magnificence’ and ‘Man's Best Friend,’ this book brings the reader into the psyche of the unique sport of waterfowling.”
Published by Page Publishing, Chip Zimmer’s eye-opening series will resonate with seasoned hunters, outdoor enthusiasts, or those simply interested in learning about waterfowling, tying together a mosaic of philosophy, religion, traditions, and practicality alongside the art of waterfowl hunting.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Lessons Learned In a Goose Blind” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
