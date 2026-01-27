Author Chip Zimmer’s New Book, "Lessons Learned in a Goose Blind," is a Fascinating Exploration of Life, Tradition, and Philosophy Through the Lens of Waterfowl Hunting

Recent release “Lessons Learned In a Goose Blind” from Page Publishing author Chip Zimmer is a riveting series that reflects on the life lessons the author has learned while waterfowl hunting. Deeply personal and heartfelt, Zimmer invites readers into the goose blind with him, where patience, humor, tradition, and faith meet cold mornings, loyal dogs, and the unique sport of waterfowling.