Author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT’s New Book, "Lucious Lollipops," is a Whimsical Short Story Told from the Pure Heart of a Three-Year-Old
Recent release “Lucious Lollipops” from Covenant Books author Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT brings readers a delightful look at the importance of a child learning to regulate her behavior.
Valley Springs, CA, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT, a licensed marriage and family therapist, has completed her new book, “Lucious Lollipops”: a must-have resource for all parents of young children.
Author Janice Perry’s passion for young children and the pure and genuine simplicity they can bring to the world fuels her work. She holds a BA in early childhood education from Arizona State University and a master’s degree in counseling psychology with an emphasis in pastoral counseling from Holy Names College, now Holy Names University. In addition to a specialty in understanding and working with very young children aged birth to seven years, Janice also enjoys a specialty in play therapy. She believes in the value of relationships and uses them skillfully both in her work and in her personal life. As such, she has lived and worked in the San Francisco Bay area for over thirty years, where she has enjoyed a successful private practice for many years.
Most recently, Janice’s focus has been directed toward her Head Start work, where she trained teachers and staff, offered mental health consultation at all levels, worked in classrooms, and offered clinical supervision to interns. Her legacy includes the design, development, and directorship of a clinical program in far east Alameda County, serving the mental health needs of children from birth to seven years and their families.
Although currently semi-retired, her life remains full, with young children resting in her heart and in her soul. She enjoys writing children’s books as well as inspirational poetry, and most currently enjoys working with her team of professionals to create and birth Dealing Feelings with Charlie and Me. It is an amazing endeavor and a dream in the process of being fulfilled…giving all the littles of the world a platform for expression and the skills for optimal emotional wellness, working together to create a better world.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Janice Perry-Kennedy, LMFT’s new book features bright and colorful illustrations to help capture the attention of young readers and listeners.
Readers can purchase “Lucious Lollipops” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
