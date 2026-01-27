Author James Yendor’s New Book, "Brothers," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Rhino Who Worries About His Little Brother Without Horns on Their First Day of School

Recent release “Brothers” from Covenant Books author James Yendor is a captivating story that centers around Ricky, a rhino with a little brother named Harvey who was born without horns. On their first day of school, Ricky worries about whether or not he will have to protect his brother from the others who might mock him for being different.