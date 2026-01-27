Author James Yendor’s New Book, "Brothers," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Rhino Who Worries About His Little Brother Without Horns on Their First Day of School
Recent release “Brothers” from Covenant Books author James Yendor is a captivating story that centers around Ricky, a rhino with a little brother named Harvey who was born without horns. On their first day of school, Ricky worries about whether or not he will have to protect his brother from the others who might mock him for being different.
New York, NY, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Yendor has completed his new book, “Brothers”: a riveting tale of a rhino who worried about his little brother on their first day of school, and whether or not he will be bullied for not having horns.
“Ricky the rhino’s little brother was born without horns. His first day of school is tomorrow, and Ricky is worried sick that his brother will never fit in,” writes Yendor.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Yendor’s new book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on this light-hearted story about kindness, acceptance, and the special bond brothers share.
Readers can purchase “Brothers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Ricky the rhino’s little brother was born without horns. His first day of school is tomorrow, and Ricky is worried sick that his brother will never fit in,” writes Yendor.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, James Yendor’s new book is sure to delight readers of all ages as they follow along on this light-hearted story about kindness, acceptance, and the special bond brothers share.
Readers can purchase “Brothers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories