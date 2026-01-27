Author William H. Overbay’s New Book, "Father, Forgive," is a Collection of Short Stories That Explores the Peace and New Beginnings That Can be Found Within Forgiveness
Recent release “Father, Forgive” from Covenant Books author William H. Overbay is a poignant and compelling read that connects the historic inscription found within Coventry Cathedral with true, contemporary stories of forgiveness. With each tale, Overbay reveals how choosing to forgive offers new beginnings and profound, long-term healing.
Gainesville, FL, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William H. Overbay, a veteran of the US Air Force who has worked as an accountant and auditor for military bases, military contracts, and contractors for over thirty years, has completed his new book, “Father, Forgive”: a series of short stories that exemplifies the power that can be found in unconditional forgiveness.
In “Father, Forgive,” author William H. Overbay begins with the World War II history of the bombing of Coventry Cathedral in the UK, relating the titular inscription within the bombed-out cathedral to everyday events in many true short stories about forgiveness. In addition, Overbay relates these stories to a new day, a new light, and a new beginning while also absorbing the daily and long-term positive benefits and effects by personally forgiving others.
“Although ‘forgive’ is in the title, this book is not a self-confessional or contrition (Sacrament). Confessions are done only in the presence of myself, my priest, and God,” shares Overbay. “The intent of this book is indeed a focus on the title—’Father, Forgive’—and to show that forgiveness begets a new day, a new light, and a new start and that happiness and peace are found in forgiveness. The treatises herein are based on actual and factual incidents. Although some of this text is historical, there is no intent to write or rewrite history but to show forgiveness is personal in many and minor ways. Forgiveness also applies to very large situations and events. This book is indeed stories of personal, family, friends, relatives, classmates, work, a fraternal organization, a state government, and national and international events that possess potential for forgiveness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William H. Overbay’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering them the chance to consider how acts of forgiveness can be truly transformative and healing.
Readers can purchase “Father, Forgive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “Father, Forgive,” author William H. Overbay begins with the World War II history of the bombing of Coventry Cathedral in the UK, relating the titular inscription within the bombed-out cathedral to everyday events in many true short stories about forgiveness. In addition, Overbay relates these stories to a new day, a new light, and a new beginning while also absorbing the daily and long-term positive benefits and effects by personally forgiving others.
“Although ‘forgive’ is in the title, this book is not a self-confessional or contrition (Sacrament). Confessions are done only in the presence of myself, my priest, and God,” shares Overbay. “The intent of this book is indeed a focus on the title—’Father, Forgive’—and to show that forgiveness begets a new day, a new light, and a new start and that happiness and peace are found in forgiveness. The treatises herein are based on actual and factual incidents. Although some of this text is historical, there is no intent to write or rewrite history but to show forgiveness is personal in many and minor ways. Forgiveness also applies to very large situations and events. This book is indeed stories of personal, family, friends, relatives, classmates, work, a fraternal organization, a state government, and national and international events that possess potential for forgiveness.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, William H. Overbay’s new book is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, offering them the chance to consider how acts of forgiveness can be truly transformative and healing.
Readers can purchase “Father, Forgive” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories