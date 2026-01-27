Author William H. Overbay’s New Book, "Father, Forgive," is a Collection of Short Stories That Explores the Peace and New Beginnings That Can be Found Within Forgiveness

Recent release “Father, Forgive” from Covenant Books author William H. Overbay is a poignant and compelling read that connects the historic inscription found within Coventry Cathedral with true, contemporary stories of forgiveness. With each tale, Overbay reveals how choosing to forgive offers new beginnings and profound, long-term healing.