Author Kenny Haynes’s New Book, "The Calico Pony," is a Charming Tale That Follows Mr. Robin and Mr. Blue Jay as They Set Off to Find the Mythical Calico Pony
Recent release “The Calico Pony” from Covenant Books author Kenny Haynes is a captivating story that centers around Mr. Robin and Mr. Blue Jay, who hear an exciting rumor about a special pony who lives in the Fable Land. Eager to find this mystical pony, they set out with their friends on a thrilling adventure to see if the calico pony is real.
Salem, NH, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kenny Haynes, who resides in New Hampshire with his wife and enjoys telling stories about wildlife to his grandchildren, has completed his new book, “The Calico Pony”: a riveting tale that centers around a group of friends who set out to find a mysterious pony.
In “The Calico Pony,” readers are introduced to Mr. Robin and Mr. Blue Jay, who are discussing a rumor they heard about a mythical calico pony who lives in the Fable Lands. After consulting with their friends Mr. Owl and Mr. Fox, the four set out to find this pony and see if it truly exists.
Haynes begins his tale, “Spring had arrived. The forest was alive with singing birds and their callings.
“Mr. Robin and Mr. Blue Jay were looking for the Calico Pony, who lived in Fable Land. This was an exciting adventure.
“‘Yes, we love these adventures! We will find him today.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kenny Haynes’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this exciting journey of courage and friendship. With colorful artwork to help bring Haynes’s story to life, “The Calico Pony” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Calico Pony” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “The Calico Pony,” readers are introduced to Mr. Robin and Mr. Blue Jay, who are discussing a rumor they heard about a mythical calico pony who lives in the Fable Lands. After consulting with their friends Mr. Owl and Mr. Fox, the four set out to find this pony and see if it truly exists.
Haynes begins his tale, “Spring had arrived. The forest was alive with singing birds and their callings.
“Mr. Robin and Mr. Blue Jay were looking for the Calico Pony, who lived in Fable Land. This was an exciting adventure.
“‘Yes, we love these adventures! We will find him today.’”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kenny Haynes’s new book will capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on this exciting journey of courage and friendship. With colorful artwork to help bring Haynes’s story to life, “The Calico Pony” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making it a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers can purchase “The Calico Pony” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories