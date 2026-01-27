Author Kenny Haynes’s New Book, "The Calico Pony," is a Charming Tale That Follows Mr. Robin and Mr. Blue Jay as They Set Off to Find the Mythical Calico Pony

Recent release “The Calico Pony” from Covenant Books author Kenny Haynes is a captivating story that centers around Mr. Robin and Mr. Blue Jay, who hear an exciting rumor about a special pony who lives in the Fable Land. Eager to find this mystical pony, they set out with their friends on a thrilling adventure to see if the calico pony is real.