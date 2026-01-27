Carol Williams’s Newly Released "Dreams from Heaven" is a Heartfelt Exploration of Faith, Family, and God’s Comforting Presence
“Dreams from Heaven” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carol Williams is an inspiring reflection on God-given dreams, the nearness of loved ones who have passed on, and the reassurance of heaven’s peace.
New York, NY, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Dreams from Heaven”: a deeply personal and faith-filled collection of dream experiences that reveal God’s grace, comfort, and the enduring connection between this life and the next. “Dreams from Heaven” is the creation of published author, Carol Williams, who was born in Westmoreland, Jamaica, into a family of nine siblings—eight sisters and one brother. She has three children: two sons, Andre and Richard, and one daughter, Shandell. She was a dog mom for ten years to a loving dog named Spencer. Carol has a love for nature, farming, and anything family-related. She loves being around family and lives for the Lord. She is now a grandmother to four grandchildren—three boys, one girl, and another on the way.
Williams shares, “Dreams from Heaven is about fully trusting in God’s grace. The book mentions various moments of communicating with family, friends, and other people who have passed on through dreams. In these dreams, I can relate to them and communicate with them. In these dreams, they confirm to me that they are at peace. I’m also able to tell them updates about their family, loved ones, and other interests, like the businesses they may have left behind. They also let me know that heaven is real and that death isn’t final. They describe heaven as a beautiful place with their own interpretations. I continuously thank God for this gift of dreaming that He has specifically given to me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Williams’s new book offers a gentle and uplifting testimony of God’s comfort, the hope of eternal life, and the meaningful ways He communicates with His children.
Consumers can purchase “Dreams from Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dreams from Heaven”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Williams shares, “Dreams from Heaven is about fully trusting in God’s grace. The book mentions various moments of communicating with family, friends, and other people who have passed on through dreams. In these dreams, I can relate to them and communicate with them. In these dreams, they confirm to me that they are at peace. I’m also able to tell them updates about their family, loved ones, and other interests, like the businesses they may have left behind. They also let me know that heaven is real and that death isn’t final. They describe heaven as a beautiful place with their own interpretations. I continuously thank God for this gift of dreaming that He has specifically given to me.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carol Williams’s new book offers a gentle and uplifting testimony of God’s comfort, the hope of eternal life, and the meaningful ways He communicates with His children.
Consumers can purchase “Dreams from Heaven” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dreams from Heaven”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories