Jamie Baird’s Newly Released "Redeemed and Restored" is Powerful and Transparent Testimony of Faith, Redemption, and God’s Restoring Grace in the Midst of Heartbreak
“Redeemed and Restored: Finding God in the Valley of Tears” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jamie Baird is a journey through betrayal, grief, and surrender, revealing how God meets His children in their darkest valleys and transforms pain into purpose.
Burlington, NC, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Redeemed and Restored: Finding God in the Valley of Tears”: a raw and hope-filled account of brokenness, healing, and unwavering faith. “Redeemed and Restored: Finding God in the Valley of Tears” is the creation of published author, Jamie Baird, a devoted wife and mother, active in her church and community, with a strong background in history, politics, and public service. Educated at UNC–Greensboro and Regent University, her diverse career has spanned education, public office, and finance. Through heartfelt storytelling inspired by her family’s journey, she now encourages others and points readers to Christ, sharing her belief that God can transform any mess into a masterpiece.
Baird shares, “I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul.
—“Invictus” by William Ernest Henley
That was Jamie’s motto until her husband informed her that their marriage was over. At that moment, her life crumbled into pieces as she realized just how little control she had over life.
As she learned to surrender her soul and fate to God, she embarked on a journey through a dark valley of grief, fear, betrayal, rejection, questions, and tears.
Can God forgive a prodigal daughter who willingly walked away from her faith? Can her marriage be restored? Can she learn to forgive the unforgivable? Can God turn weeping into worship? Can God’s love and salvation reach a man tormented by inner demons before it’s too late? Can the impossible become possible? Will God be enough? Will these ashes ever become something beautiful?
Grab a front-row seat as you join Jamie on her journey and watch God’s age-old story of redemption and restoration unfold on each page. Your faith will be renewed and encouraged by this vulnerable, intimate, and honest story of two deeply flawed people who fell in love, fell apart, and fell into the arms of Almighty God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Baird’s new book stands as a moving reminder that God can turn any mess into a masterpiece and that no valley is too deep for His restoring love.
Consumers can purchase “Redeemed and Restored: Finding God in the Valley of Tears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Redeemed and Restored: Finding God in the Valley of Tears”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Baird shares, “I am the master of my fate. I am the captain of my soul.
—“Invictus” by William Ernest Henley
That was Jamie’s motto until her husband informed her that their marriage was over. At that moment, her life crumbled into pieces as she realized just how little control she had over life.
As she learned to surrender her soul and fate to God, she embarked on a journey through a dark valley of grief, fear, betrayal, rejection, questions, and tears.
Can God forgive a prodigal daughter who willingly walked away from her faith? Can her marriage be restored? Can she learn to forgive the unforgivable? Can God turn weeping into worship? Can God’s love and salvation reach a man tormented by inner demons before it’s too late? Can the impossible become possible? Will God be enough? Will these ashes ever become something beautiful?
Grab a front-row seat as you join Jamie on her journey and watch God’s age-old story of redemption and restoration unfold on each page. Your faith will be renewed and encouraged by this vulnerable, intimate, and honest story of two deeply flawed people who fell in love, fell apart, and fell into the arms of Almighty God.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jamie Baird’s new book stands as a moving reminder that God can turn any mess into a masterpiece and that no valley is too deep for His restoring love.
Consumers can purchase “Redeemed and Restored: Finding God in the Valley of Tears” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Redeemed and Restored: Finding God in the Valley of Tears”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories