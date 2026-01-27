Charity and Charlotte Boucher’s Newly Released "Healing Stories from the Heart" is a Moving Collection of Faith-Filled Reflections Born from Grief, Love, and Healing
“Healing Stories from the Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Charity and Charlotte Boucher is a tender compilation of short stories and devotional writings that guide readers through loss, emotional pain, and spiritual restoration, pointing them toward the comfort only Christ can give.
Rhinelander, WI, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Healing Stories from the Heart”: a heartfelt and deeply personal collection of stories that invites readers into a transformative journey of sorrow, hope, and the healing embrace of Jesus. “Healing Stories from the Heart” is the creation of published authors, Charity and Charlotte Boucher.
Charlotte Boucher grew up in a loving Wisconsin home alongside five siblings, later moving to Shiocton where she spent her teen years helping her father care for animals and maintain their twenty-acre property. She met her husband, Steven, through mutual friends, and after a brief courtship the two married in 1973. Deeply devoted to Jesus and her family, Charlotte nurtured lifelong passions for reading, writing, and imagining herself as a cowboy adventurer.
A mother of three daughters and grandmother to five grandchildren, Charlotte spent many years teaching Sunday school and joyfully sharing her faith. Though she always dreamed of becoming an author, financial limitations and fear of rejection kept her from pursuing publication during her lifetime. It was during her battle with cancer that she began writing the heartfelt stories featured in this book—reflections on her walk with Jesus, treasured family memories, childhood dreams, and the personal struggles she endured.
Charlotte passed away on December 1, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of faith, love, and the written words she hoped would one day inspire others.
Charity and Charlotte Boucher share, “The book you hold in your hand is a journey that two people took—a journey of healing. It is a journey a mother and daughter took to discover healing that only Jesus can offer. It is a series of short stories penned out of heartache, tears, pain, and discovering healing in the arms of Jesus. If you have experienced loss or heartache, or are searching for a sense of peace, come on the journey to healing. You can find it in the arms of Jesus and in these pages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charity and Charlotte Boucher’s new book offers a compassionate companion for anyone walking through grief or emotional hardship, reminding readers that healing, peace, and renewed strength can always be found in the presence of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Healing Stories from the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Healing Stories from the Heart”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Charlotte Boucher grew up in a loving Wisconsin home alongside five siblings, later moving to Shiocton where she spent her teen years helping her father care for animals and maintain their twenty-acre property. She met her husband, Steven, through mutual friends, and after a brief courtship the two married in 1973. Deeply devoted to Jesus and her family, Charlotte nurtured lifelong passions for reading, writing, and imagining herself as a cowboy adventurer.
A mother of three daughters and grandmother to five grandchildren, Charlotte spent many years teaching Sunday school and joyfully sharing her faith. Though she always dreamed of becoming an author, financial limitations and fear of rejection kept her from pursuing publication during her lifetime. It was during her battle with cancer that she began writing the heartfelt stories featured in this book—reflections on her walk with Jesus, treasured family memories, childhood dreams, and the personal struggles she endured.
Charlotte passed away on December 1, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of faith, love, and the written words she hoped would one day inspire others.
Charity and Charlotte Boucher share, “The book you hold in your hand is a journey that two people took—a journey of healing. It is a journey a mother and daughter took to discover healing that only Jesus can offer. It is a series of short stories penned out of heartache, tears, pain, and discovering healing in the arms of Jesus. If you have experienced loss or heartache, or are searching for a sense of peace, come on the journey to healing. You can find it in the arms of Jesus and in these pages.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Charity and Charlotte Boucher’s new book offers a compassionate companion for anyone walking through grief or emotional hardship, reminding readers that healing, peace, and renewed strength can always be found in the presence of Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “Healing Stories from the Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Healing Stories from the Heart”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories