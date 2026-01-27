Ebrony Overton’s Newly Released "My Bible Story: Generational Stories" is a Heartfelt, Faith-Building Guided Journal Designed to Help Readers Trace God’s Presence
“My Bible Story: Generational Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ebrony Overton is an inspiring, interactive spiritual workbook that invites readers to reflect on their life experiences, recognize generational patterns, and discover the healing and identity found in Christ.
Greenwell Springs, LA, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “My Bible Story: Generational Stories”: a powerful and reflective guided journal created to help readers uncover their God-given purpose, break free from past burdens, and embrace their identity as children of God. “My Bible Story: Generational Stories” is the creation of published author, Ebrony Overton, a wife and stay-at-home mother of four, originally from Greensburg, Louisiana, and now living in Central, Louisiana, with her family. She began her walk with Christ in January 2023 and has since devoted herself to following the guidance of the Holy Spirit. Known for her peaceful, patient, and loving nature, she strives to see the best in everyone she meets. Her heartfelt obedience to God ultimately led her to write her first book, My Bible Story.
Overton shares, “This book is intended to show you exactly when Jesus was with you. In Matthew 28:20 he states, “And surely, I am with you always, to the very end of the age.”
You will be able to see when you became the lost sheep and pinpoint exactly when Jesus left the ninety-nine to come rescue you (Luke 15:3–7). This book is intended to help release you from the bondage of your past. It is specifically created for you to tell your truth—who God created you to be and the roads you had to take to get there.
By the time you get to the end of this book, you will know your purpose. You will see all the generational curses you were bonded to. You will feel a sense of peace come over you, knowing that you are and always have been a child of God.
You will be able to release all that pain, anger, resentment, lies, deceit, and generational curses.
This is your Bible story.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ebrony Overton’s new book provides a meaningful tool for personal reflection, spiritual growth, and emotional healing, offering readers a Christ-centered space to tell their story, confront generational struggles, and celebrate the freedom found in Jesus.
Consumers can purchase “My Bible Story: Generational Stories” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Bible Story: Generational Stories”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
