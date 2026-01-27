Ebrony Overton’s Newly Released "My Bible Story: Generational Stories" is a Heartfelt, Faith-Building Guided Journal Designed to Help Readers Trace God’s Presence

“My Bible Story: Generational Stories” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ebrony Overton is an inspiring, interactive spiritual workbook that invites readers to reflect on their life experiences, recognize generational patterns, and discover the healing and identity found in Christ.