Sioux Honey Cooperative Honey Taps IMC Licensing to Sweeten Sue Bee® Brand Extensions
Louisville, KY, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sioux Honey Cooperative has selected IMC Licensing to serve as the exclusive licensing agency for its flagship Sue Bee® Honey brand, advancing a strategic program to expand Sue Bee into new categories through high-quality, co-branded partnerships.
“Sue Bee is a trusted name in kitchens across America, and we’re thrilled to help bring that heritage to exciting new products,” said Julie Brown, Senior Vice President of IMC Licensing. “Our goal is to build thoughtful, high-quality partnerships that honor the brand’s legacy while unlocking new growth.”
“We’re excited to partner with IMC to accelerate Sue Bee’s licensing vision,” said Jason Robertson, Vice President of Sales at Sioux Honey Cooperative. “As a member owned cooperative, we’ve built Sue Bee on quality and trust. Licensing will help us bring those values to life in adjacent categories while introducing more families to our brands.”
Founded in 1921, Sioux Honey Cooperative is a member owned organization behind the iconic Sue Bee® brand. For nearly 70 years, Sue Bee® honey has been a pantry staple, earning its place as one of the most trusted honey brands in America. Its differentiators are clear: uncompromising quality, a rich heritage, and a direct connection to more than 200 cooperative beekeepers across the United States. As such, Sue Bee® is proud to be the only local honey on the market that is US Farmed Certified, so you can trust that every drop is 100% produced in the USA.
Under representation, IMC will lead category scouting across food & beverage, beverage alcohol, personal care, and home categories, with a focus on opportunities where real honey can serve as a hero ingredient or distinctive flavor driver. This comprehensive approach aligns with market demand for co-branded, ingredient-based partnerships and leverages IMC’s proven expertise in building scalable licensing programs for leading consumer brands.
Call for Partners
Qualified manufacturers and brand owners interested in collaborating with Sue Bee® Honey can contact Andrew Kallstrom, Director, IMC Licensing (akallstrom@imclicensing.com; 502.272.2404).
About IMC Licensing
IMC, a leading global brand licensing agency, believes that the right partnerships can make brands and licensees “bigger together.” Since 1997, we’ve helped generate over $6.5 billion in sales for global brand owners like SC Johnson, Kraft Foods, AT&T, and TABASCO®. Our average client relationship lasts a decade because we know that good relationships make for good licensing. For more information, visit imclicensing.com.
About Sioux Honey Cooperative
Founded in 1921, Sioux Honey Cooperative has grown from a small group of five beekeepers near Sioux City, Iowa, into a nationwide network of more than 200 members. For generations, these beekeepers have shared a commitment to producing pure, high-quality honey customers can trust. Sue Bee® and Aunt Sue’s® are the first honey brands to earn the U.S. Farmed™ certification, underscoring the coop’s dedication to domestic sourcing and sustainable practices. Sioux Honey remains proud to know each of its beekeepers by name—because that’s how you produce the best honey for more than a century.
Contact
IMC LicensingContact
Julie Brown
502-649-9023
imclicensing.com
Julie Brown
502-649-9023
imclicensing.com
