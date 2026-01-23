The Gorden Group Closes Sale of London Bridge Mini Storage in Lake Havasu City, AZ
Lake Havasu City, AZ, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Gorden Group, an affiliate of ARGUS Self Storage Advisors, has closed the sale of London Bridge Mini Storage, a stabilized self-storage facility strategically located at 1605 Corona Drive, Lake Havasu City, AZ 86403. The transaction closed on December 19, 2025, with Darsh Desai and Jeff Gorden of The Gorden Group, KW Commercial (Keller Williams Realty East Valley) representing the seller.
Ideally positioned along Highway 95, London Bridge Mini Storage benefits from prime visibility and convenient access within Lake Havasu City’s primary commercial corridor. The facility was 94% occupied at the time of sale, supported by loyal, long-term tenants and consistent local demand. The property features automated gate access, an on-site office, and climate-controlled units, making it a well-maintained and secure asset in a high-barrier-to-entry market.
Located in Arizona’s iconic Lake Havasu City—home of the world-famous London Bridge—the property is supported by a thriving, recreation-driven economy. Year-round sunshine, strong tourism, and steady in-migration from Phoenix, Las Vegas, and other Western markets drive sustained demand for storage serving boats, RVs, and personal belongings. Limited land availability and continued population growth further enhance long-term market fundamentals.
From an investment perspective, London Bridge Mini Storage represented a rare opportunity to acquire a stabilized asset with clear upside potential. While offering immediate, dependable cash flow, the facility also presented opportunities for rent optimization, operational efficiencies, and technology enhancements, aligning well with investor demand for both stability and growth in lifestyle-oriented markets.
“It was a great experience—very smooth, very efficient. Darsh was involved in every single move and component of this transaction, which really assisted and made it go pretty seamlessly. I know the buyer is happy; I met him in person. From one business owner to another, I just wanted to let you know it went great.” – Seller
Transaction Highlights:
Under contract within one week in pre-market
Multiple offers received
30-day cash close
Top-dollar pricing achieved for the seller
“London Bridge Mini Storage is a great example of how strong occupancy, clear value-add potential, and a compelling market story can drive immediate buyer interest—even before the property formally hits the market. Lake Havasu continues to attract investors seeking durable demand and long-term stability, and this transaction reflects the depth of capital targeting well-located storage assets in lifestyle-driven markets.”- Darsh Desai, Self-Storage Investment Advisor, The Gorden Group.
Jeff Gorden, CCIM and Darsh Desai are the Arizona, Nevada and Utah Broker Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. Jeff can be reached at 480-331-8880.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
