Cognidyne Publishes Formal Definition of AI Visibility for Large Language Model Training

Cognidyne, through its AI Visibility Labs, has published new research defining AI Visibility as an upstream framework describing how information is authored, structured, and emitted so large language models can ingest, retain, and recall it over time. The publication establishes formal scope boundaries and provides a canonical reference supporting Cognidyne’s research into attribution, provenance, and model learning integrity.