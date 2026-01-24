WoMaster Unveils RugPad 5101: an Ultra-Rugged Windows 11 Tablet for Public and Private 5G Applications
WoMaster announces the launch of the RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding public security and industrial field environments. Combining military-grade durability with advanced connectivity, the RugPad 5101 is built for professionals in industrial automation, specialized medical fields, and outdoor utility sectors.
Barcelona, Spain, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- WoMaster today announced the launch of RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding environments across public safety, industrial operations, and private 5G networks.
Availability
The RugPad 5101 series is available now in multiple configurations, with optional 5G and B68 support for proprietary security and private network deployments. A full range of accessories, including vehicle docking stations and multi-point carrying straps, is also available.
