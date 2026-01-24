WoMaster Unveils RugPad 5101: an Ultra-Rugged Windows 11 Tablet for Public and Private 5G Applications

WoMaster announces the launch of the RugPad 5101, a high-performance 10.1-inch rugged tablet designed for demanding public security and industrial field environments. Combining military-grade durability with advanced connectivity, the RugPad 5101 is built for professionals in industrial automation, specialized medical fields, and outdoor utility sectors.