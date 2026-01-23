ReelHouse Records Celebrates 25 Years as a Dancefloor First Independent House Label
ReelHouse Records marks 25 years as an independent house music label rooted in club culture, longevity and dancefloor driven releases. Founded in 2001 by DJ and producer CN Williams, the label has grown from vinyl only beginnings into a globally recognised platform with a loyal following.
London, United Kingdom, January 23, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ReelHouse Records, the independent house music label founded in 2001 by DJ and producer CN Williams, proudly marks its 25 year anniversary in 2026. Established during the height of the UK club scene, the label has remained committed to releasing dancefloor focused house music rooted in groove, disco and long term musical value.
Launched originally as a vinyl only imprint, ReelHouse Records emerged at a time when white labels and test presses were central to club culture. From the outset, the label’s philosophy was clear: release music that DJs could trust, records that worked in clubs, and tracks built to last beyond short lived trends. That approach has remained consistent as the industry transitioned through digital distribution and into the streaming era.
Over the past 25 years, ReelHouse Records has built a reputation as a trusted home for artists at different stages of their careers. The label has supported first time releases alongside more established producers seeking a platform that values musical identity and longevity. Many artists have returned to the label multiple times, drawn by its hands on approach, long term thinking and close connection to club culture.
Rather than pursuing mainstream visibility, ReelHouse has cultivated a dedicated audience around its disco rooted, groove led sound. This long term focus has helped foster a loyal community of DJs and listeners, often described as having a cult following, who value consistency and musical integrity over marketing cycles.
A strong sense of identity has been central to the label’s longevity. A few years ago, the idea of refreshing the ReelHouse logo was put to the label’s community. The response was overwhelmingly against change, reinforcing the importance of shared history and continuity. The logo remains unchanged, reflecting the trust and connection built between the label and its audience.
Reflecting on the milestone, CN Williams sees the anniversary as a moment of perspective rather than celebration alone.
“ReelHouse was never about being the biggest label in the room,” says CN Williams, founder of ReelHouse Records. “It was about releasing music I believed in and would play myself, and building trust with artists and DJs over time. The fact that people still care about the music and the identity of the label 25 years on means everything to me. That loyalty is the real achievement.”
To mark the 25 year anniversary, ReelHouse Records will focus on revisiting key moments from its catalogue alongside future facing projects. Plans include selective remasters, curated compilations and new material from artists who align with the label’s long standing musical values.
As ReelHouse Records enters its next chapter, its purpose remains unchanged. Music first, community always, and a continued commitment to house music with soul, groove and longevity at its core.
www.instagram.com/cnwilliams1210/
www.instagram.com/reelhouse_records/
Contact
Clifford Williams
00971585142653
www.reelhouserecords.com
Clifford@cnwilliams.xyz (BEST)
clifford@PantherProductions.ae
WhatsApp / Tel. +971 (0)58 514 2653
