Author Paula J. Putney’s New Book, "Frankie Meets Carlie the Caboose," Follows a Young Boy and His Grandmother as They Visit His Favorite Car in the Train Yard

Recent release “Frankie Meets Carlie the Caboose” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Paula J. Putney is a charming tale that follows Frankie, a young boy who goes with his grandmother to visit his favorite caboose, Carlie. Together, the three set out on a fun-filled journey with incredible sights along the way.