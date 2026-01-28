Author Paula J. Putney’s New Book, "Frankie Meets Carlie the Caboose," Follows a Young Boy and His Grandmother as They Visit His Favorite Car in the Train Yard
Recent release “Frankie Meets Carlie the Caboose” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Paula J. Putney is a charming tale that follows Frankie, a young boy who goes with his grandmother to visit his favorite caboose, Carlie. Together, the three set out on a fun-filled journey with incredible sights along the way.
Queensbury, NY, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paula J. Putney, a proud mother and grandmother, has completed her new book, “Frankie Meets Carlie the Caboose”: a heartfelt tale of a young boy’s journey with his grandmother inside a caboose named Carlie through the countryside.
In “Frankie Meets Carlie the Caboose,” readers are introduced to Frankie, a young boy who loves spending time with his grandmother. On this day, the two visit with Carlie, a kind-hearted caboose who takes them on a journey to see all sorts of different animals that live near the train tracks.
“My grandson and I have tons of fun as we hang out during the week, so we are passing that along to you to share with your little ones,” writes Putney. “As I interact with him, I am brought back to my younger days. These are special moments that need to be kept close. I hope you can read along with your sons, daughters or grandchildren and feel connected. Happy Reading!”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Paula J. Putney’s engaging tale will transport readers as they follow along on Frankie’s journey, discovering all the wonderful sights he sees and the special bond he shares with his grandmother. With colorful artwork to help bring Putney’s story to life, “Frankie Meets Carlie the Caboose” is sure to delight readers of all ages, making this a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this adorable work can purchase "Frankie Meets Carlie the Caboose" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
