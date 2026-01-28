Author LaPheadra Boss’s New Book, "Seeing Red: A Houston Chronicle," is a Gripping Saga That Follows a Young Woman’s Attempts to Escape Her Dangerous Life
Recent release “Seeing Red: A Houston Chronicle” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author LaPheadra Boss is a compelling novel that centers around a young woman who, after getting fed up with mistreatment and abuse, is finally ready to leave her life of the streets behind. But as she tries to break free, she’ll be forced to betray friends and reckon with her past in order to survive.
Minneapolis, MN, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- LaPheadra Boss, a skilled freelance writer and digital content creator who holds a master’s in writing from Lindenwood University, has completed her new book, “Seeing Red: A Houston Chronicle”: a riveting and potent story of a young woman willing to risk it all in order to leave her life of the streets in order to start over.
“She's ready to leave. The streets refuse to let go,” writes Boss. “In a city where loyalty is currency and survival is a never-ending gamble, one woman dares to rewrite her future. Determined to break free from the grip of her past, she longs to step into a life beyond the chaos, a life where she is more than the choices forced upon her. But in a world where friendships carry unspoken debts and every favor comes with a price, walking away isn't just difficult — it's dangerous.
“Bound by the weight of expectations, she is pulled back into a cycle of substance abuse, violence, and ruthless exploitation — trapped by the very people who claim to want the best for her. As the temptations of old habits intensify and the threats lurking in the shadows grow more menacing, her dream of escape quickly turns into a battle for survival. When betrayal turns lethal and secrets unravel with devastating consequences, she faces the most brutal truth of all: leaving isn't just about escape — it's about making it out alive.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, LaPheadra Boss’s raw and unrelenting urban fiction will shine a stark light on the price of ambition, the burden of loyalty, and the unbreakable will of those who dare to fight for more. A haunting portrayal of resilience, sacrifice, and the razor-thin line between freedom and fate, “Seeing Red: A Houston Chronicle” is sure to leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "Seeing Red: A Houston Chronicle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
Media Department
888-430-7450
www.hawesjenkins.com
