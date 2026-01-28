Author LaPheadra Boss’s New Book, "Seeing Red: A Houston Chronicle," is a Gripping Saga That Follows a Young Woman’s Attempts to Escape Her Dangerous Life

Recent release “Seeing Red: A Houston Chronicle” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author LaPheadra Boss is a compelling novel that centers around a young woman who, after getting fed up with mistreatment and abuse, is finally ready to leave her life of the streets behind. But as she tries to break free, she’ll be forced to betray friends and reckon with her past in order to survive.