Shelly Wilson’s Newly Released “To Help Yourself or Your Loved Ones Prepare the “Wright” Way!” Offers Heartfelt Wisdom for Navigating Loss with Preparation
“To Help Yourself or Your Loved Ones Prepare the “Wright” Way!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelly Wilson is a warm, experience-based resource that blends family storytelling with helpful, real-life guidance for easing the emotional and logistical burdens that come with losing a loved one.
Canton, GA, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “To Help Yourself or Your Loved Ones Prepare the “Wright” Way!”: a sincere, practical, and deeply personal guide designed to help families prepare for some of life’s most difficult moments. “To Help Yourself or Your Loved Ones Prepare the “Wright” Way!” is the creation of published author, Shelly Wilson, a Midwestern native now living in Georgia, who has been married for forty-one years and enjoys a close family that includes two adult sons, two daughters-in-law, and three grandchildren. In retirement, she spends her time playing pickleball, hand and foot canasta, and baking and decorating cookies. Motivated by her own experiences, she wrote this family story to share the wisdom passed down from her parents and the lessons she learned while caring for and navigating the loss of a parent.
Wilson shares, “A family story with helpful hints on how to handle and care for the death of a loved one.
Mom and Dad had purchased their plots and headstones ahead of time. By the time they passed, the cost would have been double what they paid for.
When she passed away, all that the grandchildren had to do was to show a death certificate to obtain the funds.
It is a horrible, painful, sorrowful time when we lose someone. Please lessen the burden for yourself and others and PREPARE THE WRIGHT WAY!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shelly Wilson’s new book offers readers a compassionate blend of memoir and guidance. Through stories ranging from joyful family traditions to the deeply moving account of her mother’s final days, Wilson gently emphasizes the importance of preparation and communication. Her practical checklists, firsthand insights, and heartfelt reminders provide comfort, clarity, and encouragement for anyone facing the responsibilities that accompany aging, illness, or loss.
Consumers can purchase “To Help Yourself or Your Loved Ones Prepare the “Wright” Way!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To Help Yourself or Your Loved Ones Prepare the “Wright” Way!”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
