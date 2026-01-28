Shelly Wilson’s Newly Released “To Help Yourself or Your Loved Ones Prepare the “Wright” Way!” Offers Heartfelt Wisdom for Navigating Loss with Preparation

“To Help Yourself or Your Loved Ones Prepare the “Wright” Way!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shelly Wilson is a warm, experience-based resource that blends family storytelling with helpful, real-life guidance for easing the emotional and logistical burdens that come with losing a loved one.