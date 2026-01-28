Ami Williams’s Newly Released “12 Steppin’ with GOD: A Biblical Approach to the 12 Steps” is a Practical and Faith-Based Guide for Spiritual and Personal Recovery
“12 Steppin’ with GOD: A Biblical Approach to the 12 Steps” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ami Williams provides a step-by-step, biblically grounded workbook designed to support individuals in recovery while deepening their relationship with God.
Malvern, AR, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “12 Steppin’ with GOD: A Biblical Approach to the 12 Steps”: a faith-centered workbook offering guidance and encouragement to anyone navigating the recovery process. “12 Steppin’ with GOD: A Biblical Approach to the 12 Steps” is the creation of published author, Ami Williams, who resides in Arkansas with her family. She currently leads Standing Steadfast Recovery at her home church and often volunteers, teaching recovery classes at several local treatment centers.
Williams shares, “12 Steppin’ with God is a biblically based twelve-step workbook for anyone in recovery. A simple, faith-based process, the workbook will help guide you through the twelve steps, while helping you grow in your relationship with God. As your recovery grows, your relationship with your heavenly Father grows.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ami Williams’s new book provides a supportive, scripture-driven resource for those seeking both recovery and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “12 Steppin’ with GOD: A Biblical Approach to the 12 Steps” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “12 Steppin’ with GOD: A Biblical Approach to the 12 Steps”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Williams shares, “12 Steppin’ with God is a biblically based twelve-step workbook for anyone in recovery. A simple, faith-based process, the workbook will help guide you through the twelve steps, while helping you grow in your relationship with God. As your recovery grows, your relationship with your heavenly Father grows.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ami Williams’s new book provides a supportive, scripture-driven resource for those seeking both recovery and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “12 Steppin’ with GOD: A Biblical Approach to the 12 Steps” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “12 Steppin’ with GOD: A Biblical Approach to the 12 Steps”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories