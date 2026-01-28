Ami Williams’s Newly Released “12 Steppin’ with GOD: A Biblical Approach to the 12 Steps” is a Practical and Faith-Based Guide for Spiritual and Personal Recovery

“12 Steppin’ with GOD: A Biblical Approach to the 12 Steps” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ami Williams provides a step-by-step, biblically grounded workbook designed to support individuals in recovery while deepening their relationship with God.