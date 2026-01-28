Lord’s Newly Released “Spiritual Rhythmic Stories and Verses” is a Faith-Filled Collection of Inspirational Poems and Short Stories That Share a Message of Christ’s Love
“Spiritual Rhythmic Stories and Verses” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marcella A. Lord is an uplifting anthology that blends rhythmic storytelling and heartfelt verse to encourage readers in faith and point them toward the hope found in Jesus Christ.
Augusta, KS, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Spiritual Rhythmic Stories and Verses”: a spiritually enriching collection designed to entertain, encourage, and inspire reflection on God’s love and redemption. “Spiritual Rhythmic Stories and Verses” is the creation of published author, Marcella A. Lord, who grew up in rural Nebraska and Kansas, where she met her husband, Dan, and raised three children. A devoted wife and mother, she spent twenty years as a school bus driver while remaining active in church life and raising her family in faith. After her children were grown, she discovered a passion for writing, creating stories that share the message of salvation through Jesus Christ. This marks her first published book, with hopes for many more to come.
Marcella A. Lord shares, “The stories and verses in this book are basically fictional with a true-to-life meaning. This book is meant to entertain the reader and also, the author’s hope is to entice those who haven’t made the decision to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior to do so.
To those who haven’t made this decision, I would like for you to know that it is very easy for you to do. Simply put, Jesus did it all. He paid the price for you through His death. All you have to do is believe and accept Him. This will come from your heart. Then your sins will be forgiven, and you will have eternal life in heaven. Once you believe, it should also be your desire to live for Him and to tell others about Him.
For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. (John 3:16)”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marcella A. Lord’s new book offers readers a meaningful blend of poetry and short narratives that illuminate biblical truths, encourage reflection, and gently guide hearts toward faith in Christ.
Consumers can purchase “Spiritual Rhythmic Stories and Verses” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Spiritual Rhythmic Stories and Verses”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
