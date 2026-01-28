Shawn M. Bland’s Newly Released “7 Parables for the People” is a Bold and Timely Verse Novel Confronting the Realities of Modern America

“7 Parables for the People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shawn M. Bland is a gripping and unflinching poetic narrative that challenges injustice, exposes societal turmoil, and offers hope through raw, truth-telling verse.