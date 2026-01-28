Shawn M. Bland’s Newly Released “7 Parables for the People” is a Bold and Timely Verse Novel Confronting the Realities of Modern America
“7 Parables for the People” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shawn M. Bland is a gripping and unflinching poetic narrative that challenges injustice, exposes societal turmoil, and offers hope through raw, truth-telling verse.
Hillsdale, NJ, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “7 Parables for the People”: a searing and provocative verse novel that blends social commentary, spiritual reflection, and poetic storytelling to illuminate the moral battles shaping today’s America. “7 Parables for the People” is the creation of published author, Shawn M. Bland, who was born in Westwood, New Jersey, and raised in Englewood, where he graduated from Dwight Morrow High School before attending Rutgers University. He later earned both his undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in public administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. A licensed associate minister at Mount Zion Baptist Church, Shawn also served the Englewood community as a police officer for twenty-five years until retiring in 2022. He is the author of two poetry collections, Raised to Life (2021) and Human Equations (2022), and now devotes his retirement to writing thought-provoking poetry. Shawn’s favorite scripture is Romans 4:7–8, celebrating the blessing of forgiveness and grace.
Bland shares, “7 Parables For The People is a gritty, provocative, aggressive and raw verse novel about the forces of evil that are currently gaining momentum inside the body politic of these United States. It is an unapologetic and systematic response to the blatant caustic lying and perversions of the truth as perpetrated by those in power who are serving evil, and their own 'best interests.' 7 Parables For The People are connected themes and messages that vividly discern the author's contempt for the blatant disregard for freedom, civility, human dignity and respect. It is the street-level, honest story-telling of this very significant period in American history. This work is an offering of hope, just as much as it is an indictment of the wicked and all their contrary machinations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawn M. Bland’s new book offers readers an arresting blend of poetic craft and prophetic clarity, inviting them to reflect deeply on justice, truth, faith, and the responsibility of the individual within a turbulent society.
Consumers can purchase “7 Parables for the People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “7 Parables for the People”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bland shares, “7 Parables For The People is a gritty, provocative, aggressive and raw verse novel about the forces of evil that are currently gaining momentum inside the body politic of these United States. It is an unapologetic and systematic response to the blatant caustic lying and perversions of the truth as perpetrated by those in power who are serving evil, and their own 'best interests.' 7 Parables For The People are connected themes and messages that vividly discern the author's contempt for the blatant disregard for freedom, civility, human dignity and respect. It is the street-level, honest story-telling of this very significant period in American history. This work is an offering of hope, just as much as it is an indictment of the wicked and all their contrary machinations.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shawn M. Bland’s new book offers readers an arresting blend of poetic craft and prophetic clarity, inviting them to reflect deeply on justice, truth, faith, and the responsibility of the individual within a turbulent society.
Consumers can purchase “7 Parables for the People” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “7 Parables for the People”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories