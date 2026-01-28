Rick Brazel’s Newly Released “Poetry of Proverbs: A Poet’s Touch of Fire! Nuggets of Truth” is an Inspiring Blend of Scripture, Poetry, and Devotional Insight
“Poetry of Proverbs: A Poet’s Touch of Fire! Nuggets of Truth” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick Brazel is a unique faith-based work that transforms the wisdom of Proverbs into poetic reflections paired with practical devotional teachings for everyday life.
Festus, MO, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Poetry of Proverbs: A Poet’s Touch of Fire! Nuggets of Truth”: a spiritually rich collection that weaves biblical truth with poetic expression, inviting readers to encounter God’s wisdom in a fresh and engaging way. “Poetry of Proverbs: A Poet’s Touch of Fire! Nuggets of Truth” is the creation of published author, Rick Brazel.
Brazel shares, “Throughout the pages of this book, you will be encouraged, instructed, and ministered to in the way of a God who loved His creation so much that He gave His only Son to be crucified. As you read, take time to read slowly and enjoy the gift of the Holy Spirit as He welcomes you and leads you into the presence of God. Come to that place of wisdom, and I guarantee you will never be the same.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Brazel’s new book is a devotional treasure for readers seeking inspiration, biblical understanding, and a creative approach to God’s Word that speaks to both heart and mind.
Consumers can purchase “Poetry of Proverbs: A Poet’s Touch of Fire! Nuggets of Truth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poetry of Proverbs: A Poet’s Touch of Fire! Nuggets of Truth”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
