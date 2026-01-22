Securitas North America Explores Risk Intelligence Trends Shaping 2025–2026 in New Security Connected Episode
New episode of Securiosity examines how organizations turn intelligence into action amid accelerating global risk.
Parsippany, NJ, January 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Securitas North America today announced the release of a new Security Connected webcast/podcast episode, Securiosity: Risk Intelligence Trends & Projections (2025–2026), offering an in-depth look at how intelligence-led decision-making is redefining protection, resilience, and business continuity for global enterprises.
The episode is part of Securitas North America broader Risk Intelligence Center (RIC) campaign following the release of its Annual RIC Outlook Report and was filmed on-site during Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025 at the Securitas booth in New Orleans.
Moderated by Laura Rose, Vice President of Strategy & Marketing, the fireside discussion brings together senior leaders across intelligence, operations, and client engagement: Mike Evans, Director of the Securitas Risk Intelligence Center; Raymond Fleck, Vice President at Pinkerton; and Tammy Wood, Vice President, National Sales. Together, they examine how predictive analytics, AI-enabled intelligence, and human expertise are converging to help organizations move faster from insight to action.
Throughout the episode, panelists explore how the global risk landscape is evolving, highlighting converging threats such as geopolitical instability, supply chain disruption, climate-driven events, and misinformation, and why organizations are increasingly demanding intelligence that is contextual, trusted, and operationalized. Rather than focusing solely on alerts, the conversation emphasizes the workflows and decision frameworks that help enable security and business leaders to act decisively in moments of uncertainty.
“Organizations are no longer looking for more data; they’re looking for clarity,” said Mike Evans, Director of the Securitas Risk Intelligence Center. “Risk intelligence must be actionable, timely, and embedded into operations if it’s going to support real-world decision-making.”
The episode also features dynamic b-roll footage of Securitas Risk Intelligence Center demonstrations, GSX activation highlights, and visual overlays that connect strategic discussion to real-world application—reinforcing how intelligence-led security supports measurable outcomes across industries such as pharmaceuticals, critical infrastructure, financial services, and retail.
Securiosity: Risk Intelligence Trends & Projections (2025–2026) is now available on Security Connected across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and securitasinc.com, continuing Securitas North America’s commitment to delivering executive-level insights on the future of protection, prediction, and prevention.
To deepen the discussion, viewers are encouraged to explore the Securitas Annual RIC Outlook Report, which provides expanded analysis of emerging risk drivers, global intelligence assessments, and forward-looking scenarios for 2026.
About Securitas North America
Securitas is a leading intelligent security solutions partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150 000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 markets and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world’s best-known companies. Our 355 000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and our purpose is to help make your world a safer place.
The episode is part of Securitas North America broader Risk Intelligence Center (RIC) campaign following the release of its Annual RIC Outlook Report and was filmed on-site during Global Security Exchange (GSX) 2025 at the Securitas booth in New Orleans.
Moderated by Laura Rose, Vice President of Strategy & Marketing, the fireside discussion brings together senior leaders across intelligence, operations, and client engagement: Mike Evans, Director of the Securitas Risk Intelligence Center; Raymond Fleck, Vice President at Pinkerton; and Tammy Wood, Vice President, National Sales. Together, they examine how predictive analytics, AI-enabled intelligence, and human expertise are converging to help organizations move faster from insight to action.
Throughout the episode, panelists explore how the global risk landscape is evolving, highlighting converging threats such as geopolitical instability, supply chain disruption, climate-driven events, and misinformation, and why organizations are increasingly demanding intelligence that is contextual, trusted, and operationalized. Rather than focusing solely on alerts, the conversation emphasizes the workflows and decision frameworks that help enable security and business leaders to act decisively in moments of uncertainty.
“Organizations are no longer looking for more data; they’re looking for clarity,” said Mike Evans, Director of the Securitas Risk Intelligence Center. “Risk intelligence must be actionable, timely, and embedded into operations if it’s going to support real-world decision-making.”
The episode also features dynamic b-roll footage of Securitas Risk Intelligence Center demonstrations, GSX activation highlights, and visual overlays that connect strategic discussion to real-world application—reinforcing how intelligence-led security supports measurable outcomes across industries such as pharmaceuticals, critical infrastructure, financial services, and retail.
Securiosity: Risk Intelligence Trends & Projections (2025–2026) is now available on Security Connected across Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and securitasinc.com, continuing Securitas North America’s commitment to delivering executive-level insights on the future of protection, prediction, and prevention.
To deepen the discussion, viewers are encouraged to explore the Securitas Annual RIC Outlook Report, which provides expanded analysis of emerging risk drivers, global intelligence assessments, and forward-looking scenarios for 2026.
About Securitas North America
Securitas is a leading intelligent security solutions partner. Our guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and risk management solutions enable more than 150 000 clients to see a different world. We are present in 48 markets and our innovative, data-driven approach makes us a trusted partner to many of the world’s best-known companies. Our 355 000 employees live our values of integrity, vigilance and helpfulness, and our purpose is to help make your world a safer place.
Contact
Securitas North AmericaContact
Ahlilah Longmire
973-791-3343
www.Securitasinc.com
Ahlilah Longmire
973-791-3343
www.Securitasinc.com
Categories