Metrica Software Launches New Website for Its Enterprise Power BI Integration Products
Metrica Software has launched a new website presenting its enterprise Power BI integration products, including certified connectors for SAP and Salesforce. The website provides analytics teams with detailed product information and technical context for Metrica’s no-code integration model.
Miami, FL, January 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Metrica Software, an enterprise software vendor delivering certified, standalone Power BI connectors for SAP and Salesforce, has launched a new website at metricasoftware.com to provide a centralized hub for its no-code Power BI data integration products available on SAP Store and Salesforce AppExchange.
The new website presents Metrica Software’s product portfolio, positioning, and technical approach for organizations operating complex systems of record such as SAP and Salesforce, where enterprise analytics teams require reliable, production-grade Power BI integrations.
Enterprise analytics teams increasingly standardize reporting and executive dashboards in Power BI. The operational challenge is not the BI layer itself, but the integration layer underneath it: custom ETL scripts, pipeline ownership drift, schema changes that break extraction, and long-term dependence on engineering or external consultants for routine reporting continuity.
Metrica Software’s approach is to productize that layer as enterprise software.
The company provides two separate, certified Power BI integration products, each built as a standalone connector for its respective platform:
- Power BI Connector for SAP – a certified solution available on the SAP Store
- Power BI Connector for Salesforce – a certified solution available on the Salesforce AppExchange
Each product is designed to replace project-based integration work with a no-code, configuration-driven Power BI data integration model, so BI teams can operate integrations as software, not as ongoing engineering initiatives.
“The new website reflects how we position Metrica as an enterprise product company, not a services provider,” said Anton Storozhuk, Founder and CEO of Metrica Software. “It gives analytics teams a clear view of our integration model, our certified products, and how we approach Power BI connectivity for complex enterprise systems.”
Metrica’s Power BI connectors are built around a configuration-first approach: analytics teams control what data is exposed for Power BI, how it is structured for reporting, and how it is maintained over time, without writing custom ETL code. This model is designed for enterprise environments where integration becomes a permanent operational function, not a one-time implementation.
The Power BI Connector for SAP is built for organizations using SAP as a system of record across finance and operations. It supports structured extraction for Power BI reporting while maintaining predictable behavior as SAP environments evolve, reducing the fragility typically associated with custom SAP reporting pipelines.
The Power BI Connector for Salesforce is built for organizations running Salesforce as the source system for revenue and customer operations. It enables governed access to Salesforce data for Power BI dashboards and analytics workflows, replacing manual exports and custom integration work with a dedicated enterprise connector.
Metrica Software’s model shifts analytics integration from project-based engineering work to standardized enterprise software, reducing long-term operational risk and dependency on custom pipelines.
More information about Metrica Software and its enterprise Power BI connectors is available at: https://metricasoftware.com
About Metrica Software
Metrica Software is an enterprise software vendor specializing in Power BI connectors for enterprise systems of record. Metrica delivers certified, standalone integration products for SAP and Salesforce, using a no-code, configuration-driven model designed for long-term analytics operations.
About Metrica Software
Metrica Software is an enterprise software vendor specializing in Power BI connectors for enterprise systems of record. Metrica delivers certified, standalone integration products for SAP and Salesforce, using a no-code, configuration-driven model designed for long-term analytics operations.
Contact
Anton Storozhuk
786-932-7935
https://metricasoftware.com/
