Cynthia Jones’s New Book, "The Life and Times of the Jones Family," is a Compelling Memoir That Chronicles the Struggles and Triumphs of the Author and Her Family
Travelers Rest, SC, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Cynthia Jones, a loving wife of forty-six years as well as a proud mother of four and grandmother of seven, has completed her most recent book, “The Life and Times of the Jones Family”: a heartfelt and engaging autobiographical account that invites readers to follow along on the challenges the author and her family endured, and how they navigated it all with love and God’s guidance.
“It’s about the good times and bad times that we had to go through to survive, but we held on to God’s hand to endure it all,” writes Jones. “It will show you that you, too, can overcome hard situations and difficult situations just by holding onto God’s unchanging hand.”
Published by Fulton Books, Cynthia Jones’s book is a stirring and uplifting account that will highlight the importance of keeping God and family first in one’s life. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “The Life and Times of the Jones Family” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Life and Times of the Jones Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
