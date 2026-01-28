Anaya Devi’s New Book, “Little and Lost,” is a raw tale of adolescence and self-discovery that follows a young girl’s journey to navigate the world around her
New York, NY, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anaya Devi, who found her true calling in the field of education, has completed her most recent book, “Little and Lost”: a compelling and thought-provoking novel that centers around a young girl named Rosie who, swept up in the trends of her time, must find her true sense of self amidst the chaos of growing up and searching for purpose.
“Rosie’s story bleeds into the pages of this realistic fiction novel, written from the perspective of a girl growing up in a world that never taught her how to stop and breathe,” writes Devi. “Drawn from journal entries, lost art, and thoughts shaped by an ego she’s learning to face but not yet ready to love. Capturing the shameful and painful moments of adolescence, these pages carry the weight of joy, trauma, rebellion, exhaustion, and the slow unfolding of awakening. Rosie gets caught up in the trends of the times: pretending to like sex before understanding what she truly wants, smiling through burnout when her body is begging for rest, and following friends just to feel a little less alone in the world.
“Rosie’s story moves through broken systems and broken hearts, through body image battles, toxic love, and the noise of a world that never stops pulling at her spirit and draining the energy from her soul. As her journey deepens, she begins to question everything she has been taught to believe. She starts to examine her identity, her worth, and her purpose, and she slowly learns how to meet herself in the mess with an open heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anaya Devi’s book is a moving account that will resonate with readers who grew up too fast and healed too quietly, as well as those still trying to find their way back to themselves. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Little and Lost” is a potent reminder that transformation is not a finish line, but rather something one walks through with honesty, gentleness, and wonder.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little and Lost” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Rosie’s story bleeds into the pages of this realistic fiction novel, written from the perspective of a girl growing up in a world that never taught her how to stop and breathe,” writes Devi. “Drawn from journal entries, lost art, and thoughts shaped by an ego she’s learning to face but not yet ready to love. Capturing the shameful and painful moments of adolescence, these pages carry the weight of joy, trauma, rebellion, exhaustion, and the slow unfolding of awakening. Rosie gets caught up in the trends of the times: pretending to like sex before understanding what she truly wants, smiling through burnout when her body is begging for rest, and following friends just to feel a little less alone in the world.
“Rosie’s story moves through broken systems and broken hearts, through body image battles, toxic love, and the noise of a world that never stops pulling at her spirit and draining the energy from her soul. As her journey deepens, she begins to question everything she has been taught to believe. She starts to examine her identity, her worth, and her purpose, and she slowly learns how to meet herself in the mess with an open heart.”
Published by Fulton Books, Anaya Devi’s book is a moving account that will resonate with readers who grew up too fast and healed too quietly, as well as those still trying to find their way back to themselves. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Little and Lost” is a potent reminder that transformation is not a finish line, but rather something one walks through with honesty, gentleness, and wonder.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Little and Lost” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories