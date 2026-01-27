Author J.F. Harness’s New Book “Lonely Spirit” is a Compelling Novel That Follows FBI Agents as They Chase After a Dangerous Group Attacking the Crow People

Recent release “Lonely Spirit” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.F. Harness is a thrilling tale that centers around FBI Agents Muldaur and Skylar, who are tasked with investigating various missing persons cases in the Crow Indian Reservation, leading to them investigating a group of telekinetic cannibals behind these gruesome crimes.