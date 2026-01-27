Author J.F. Harness’s New Book “Lonely Spirit” is a Compelling Novel That Follows FBI Agents as They Chase After a Dangerous Group Attacking the Crow People
Recent release “Lonely Spirit” from Newman Springs Publishing author J.F. Harness is a thrilling tale that centers around FBI Agents Muldaur and Skylar, who are tasked with investigating various missing persons cases in the Crow Indian Reservation, leading to them investigating a group of telekinetic cannibals behind these gruesome crimes.
Sun City West, AZ, January 27, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J.F. Harness has completed his new book “Lonely Spirit”: a gripping novel that follows two FBI Agents who must investigate a series of missing indigenous people from the Crow Indian Reservation, leading them down a twisted path towards the dangerous group behind these cases.
“The much awaited sequel to ‘The Ranch,’ ‘Lonely Spirit’ takes place in Harding, Montana near the conflux of the Bighorn and Little Bighorn rivers just north of the Crow Reservation,” writes Harness.
“Two FBI Agents, Francis Muldaur and DeeDee Skylar are assigned to the MMIP task force – their second case, Sarah Kay Smells-the-Flowers, a young crow woman found brutally murdered and dismembered at the edge of the town.
“Their investigation leads to the Reaper Tribe – nomadic RV cannibals who possess mind control powers and harvest the invisible, unwanted members of society, culling the human herd of the weak and disenfranchised.
“The protagonists are faced with a dilemma – How do you defeat a foe that can erase the very memory of their existence from your mind?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, J.F. Harness’s enthralling tale will transport readers as they follow along on this suspense-fueled ride, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Lonely Spirit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors.
