Author E. S. Hayes III’s New Book “Flaw Enforcement” is a Stunning Account of the Author’s Journey from Working in Law Enforcement to Questioning His Career and Field

Recent release “Flaw Enforcement” from Newman Springs Publishing author E. S. Hayes III is a poignant and thought-provoking account that follows the author as he reflects on the aftermath of a life-changing event that left him questioning his career in law enforcement and his goals in life.