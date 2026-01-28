Author E. S. Hayes III’s New Book “Flaw Enforcement” is a Stunning Account of the Author’s Journey from Working in Law Enforcement to Questioning His Career and Field
Recent release “Flaw Enforcement” from Newman Springs Publishing author E. S. Hayes III is a poignant and thought-provoking account that follows the author as he reflects on the aftermath of a life-changing event that left him questioning his career in law enforcement and his goals in life.
Murrieta, CA, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- E. S. Hayes III has completed his new book “Flaw Enforcement”: a powerful and compelling memoir that documents the author’s disillusionment with his career in law enforcement, and how he found himself leaving behind the force after a life-changing event.
“In the spring of 2019, my life was moving along just fine, status quo,” writes Hayes III. “My kids were growing, my bills were paid, and my marriage was skipping along. My life and career to this point was filled with ups and downs, comfort and pain, but all very normal, at least to me. One early morning in June changed everything, turning my life upside down and shaking it like a child playing with a snow globe. I began to question my career, my faith, desires, and my views and opinions of the world and its inhabitants. All of this, just in time for a global pandemic.
“What started as a journaling exercise tasked to me from my therapist to deal with my post-traumatic stress turned into a living, breathing examination of my thoughts and feelings. While I wish I would have dated each individual excerpt, the timeline of my evolution becomes pretty clear. However cliche, this writing is a true yin-yang compilation of that journey.
“After reading it back several times, this is a story that some will enjoy in the beginning and may despise toward the end. Others might throw it into a lit fireplace after the first chapter. But if anyone makes it all the way to the end, I hope my words can inspire them to see things differently or, at the very least, be entertained by my unique level of bullshit. Our world is an amazing place. Humans can create beautiful and meaningful things. Our consciousness of these facts should be appreciated, not ignored. Happiness is obtainable.
“And, no, that isn’t sarcasm.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, E. S. Hayes III’s enthralling account is sure to resonate with readers from all backgrounds who have ever felt lost and aimless after their worldview has become upended in a single instance. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “Flaw Enforcement" weaves a complex self-tapestry that will leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Flaw Enforcement” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
