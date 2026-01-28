Author Paul Sullivan’s New Book “Flak-Happy: A Tribute to an American Warrior and Crew 613” Honors the Crew of a B-24 Liberator Bomber in the 492nd Bombardment Group
Recent release “Flak-Happy: A Tribute to an American Warrior and Crew 613” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Sullivan is a deeply moving work that follows the life of WWII bomber pilot Nicholas B. Kehoe Jr., and his brave crew who flew a B-24 Liberator bomber named the “FLAK-HAPPY” with the 8th Air Force, 492nd Bombardment Group, and the courage they showed amid devastating loss.
Temple, TX, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paul Sullivan, a veteran of the US Air Force, has completed his new book “Flak-Happy: A Tribute to an American Warrior and Crew 613”: a powerful and heartfelt account of courage, loss, and resilience that centers around WWII bomber pilot Nicholas B. Kehoe Jr., and his brave crew aboard the B-24 Liberator bomber “FLAK-HAPPY.”
Author Paul Sullivan served a total of eleven years with the US Air Force, Air Force Reserves, and Air National Guard units. Based on his military service, he became an expert in jet engine technology. The author studied aeronautical and mechanical engineering at Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo, before he was employed by Rolls-Royce Inc. as an aircraft propulsion systems Technical Representative. He changed careers at age thirty-five, earning his master’s degree in Physician Assistant studies at Duquesne University in 1999. Mr. Sullivan continues to practice medicine with the Veterans Administration in Texas.
“This is a true story about an American World War II bomber pilot, Nicholas B. Kehoe Jr., and his crew, who flew a B-24 Liberator bomber with the 8th Air Force, 492nd Bombardment Group in 1944,” writes Sullivan.
“‘FLAK-HAPPY’ was the nickname of Lt. Kehoe’s aircraft. His mission on June 20, 1944, started off with eleven men on board. Eight of them died that day. Two were captured by the Germans.
“In the blink of an eye, nine of the 10 aircraft flying that mission with Lt. Kehoe were blown out of the sky by the German Luftwaffe over the Baltic Sea. Lt. Kehoe was the only one left aboard the burning aircraft when he had no choice but to bail out. In that decisive moment, he had not yet seen his second-born son, who was only 50 days old.
“The 492nd Bombardment Group sustained some of the heaviest losses of the war and was disbanded after only 89 days of combat. Of the original seventy-three B-24 aircraft assigned to the group, 40 were lost in combat.
“But this is also a story about a once-in-a-lifetime love, hope, family, hardship, sacrifice, heroism, truth, tragedy, lies, espionage, service to country, grace, and the penultimate fight between good and evil.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Paul Sullivan’s enthralling tale was conceived decades prior when, in 1972, the author found a dusty old military footlocker in the attic of his home in Rochester, New York, full of military records, awards, and memorabilia pertaining to Lt. Kehoe’s exploits. Forty years later, after he began researching more about Lt. Kehoe’s service, Sullivan realized the legacy of Nicholas B. Kehoe Jr. had to be shared and preserved for the Kehoe family.
Serving as a memorial to those who did not return as well as a testament to the lives forever shaped by their service, “Flak-Happy” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, ensuring that the courage and sacrifice of Crew 613 will never be forgotten.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "Flak-Happy: A Tribute to an American Warrior and Crew 613" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
