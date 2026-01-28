Author Paul Sullivan’s New Book “Flak-Happy: A Tribute to an American Warrior and Crew 613” Honors the Crew of a B-24 Liberator Bomber in the 492nd Bombardment Group

Recent release “Flak-Happy: A Tribute to an American Warrior and Crew 613” from Newman Springs Publishing author Paul Sullivan is a deeply moving work that follows the life of WWII bomber pilot Nicholas B. Kehoe Jr., and his brave crew who flew a B-24 Liberator bomber named the “FLAK-HAPPY” with the 8th Air Force, 492nd Bombardment Group, and the courage they showed amid devastating loss.