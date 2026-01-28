Author James Andrew Scagliola’s New Book “Where Are the Horses?: A Canter Through COVID-19” Explores the Author’s Experiences and Feelings During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Recent release “Where Are the Horses?: A Canter Through COVID-19” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Andrew Scagliola is a collection of short essays and anecdotes that explores the author’s experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic. With each entry, Scagliola expertly captures the daily fears and uncertainty during the pandemic and political unrest, as well as hope for a better future.
New York, NY, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Andrew Scagliola, a loving husband and father who holds a master’s degree in English and taught for twenty-five years at a local college, has completed his new book “Where Are the Horses?: A Canter Through COVID-19”: a moving collection that explores the author's emotions and experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting the daily uncertainty he felt as well as the resilience and hope he witnessed.
“Amidst the pandemic’s devastation and political unrest, these short essays and lyrics offer a raw exploration of daily fears and emotions,” writes Scagliola. “As the narrative unfolds, the reader is transported to the warmth of nostalgic memories, seeking refuge in the past. Ultimately, the journey leads to a poignant glimpse into the lives of a couple, whose enduring grace serves as a quiet testament to resilience and love.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, James Andrew Scagliola’s engaging series will resonate with readers from all walks of life, inviting them to look back on one of the most difficult moments in recent history with a fresh, new perspective. Deeply personal and emotionally honest, “Where Are the Horses?: A Canter Through COVID-19” is sure to leave a lasting impression long after the final page.
Readers who wish to experience this heartfelt work can purchase “Where Are the Horses?: A Canter Through COVID-19” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
