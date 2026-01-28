Author James Andrew Scagliola’s New Book “Where Are the Horses?: A Canter Through COVID-19” Explores the Author’s Experiences and Feelings During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Recent release “Where Are the Horses?: A Canter Through COVID-19” from Newman Springs Publishing author James Andrew Scagliola is a collection of short essays and anecdotes that explores the author’s experiences of the COVID-19 pandemic. With each entry, Scagliola expertly captures the daily fears and uncertainty during the pandemic and political unrest, as well as hope for a better future.