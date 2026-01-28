Author Kyle Purdy’s New Book “The 3:23 Athlete” is a Compelling Discussion That Explores the Intersectionality of One’s Faith and Their Athletic Pursuits
Recent release “The 3:23 Athlete” from Covenant Books author Kyle Purdy is an inspirational read that aims to highlight how one’s athletic goals can often work in tandem with their Christian faith, highlighting how Christian values can be applied to athletics to create healthy sportsmanship and competition.
Sweet Valley, PA, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kyle Purdy, a loving husband and father who has been coaching sports for over fifteen years, has completed his new book, “The 3:23 Athlete”: a fascinating and thought-provoking exploration of how one’s faith can help guide them along on their athletic journey, revealing how God is always there to support his followers in their passions.
“Does God care about winning? Does God care that I want to win? Is it okay to ask God to let me win?” writes Purdy. “As followers of Christ, many of us believe we must separate our faith from our goals as athletes. We’ve often questioned whether it’s right or wrong to ask God for help playing the sport we love. We have a drive to be successful but often believe we shouldn’t ask God to help us in our athletic careers. ‘The 3:23 Athlete’ strives to encourage young athletes and parents to seek God’s help as we train, practice, and play and to help us understand that God does care about winning and losing and how we can show those around us just how much He loves us and truly does love what we love.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kyle Purdy’s new book will help readers understand that God cares about their passions and that it is acceptable to seek His guidance in all aspects of life, including athletic careers. Based on the author’s own experiences as a man of faith, a sports coach, and the father of young athletes, “The 3:23 Athlete” is sure to provide spiritual encouragement and guidance for athletes in all areas of their lives.
Readers can purchase “The 3:23 Athlete” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
