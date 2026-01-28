Author J.S. Blakey’s New Book “Murder at Wolf Creek” is a Gripping Mystery That Follows a Retiree as She Investigates a Murder at Her Local Senior Center

Recent release “Murder at Wolf Creek” from Page Publishing author J.S. Blakey is a compelling novel that centers around Frannie Rose, who stumbles upon a gruesome murder at the Wolf Creek Senior Center. Desperate for answers, Frannie worms her way into helping to uncover who the killer could be, unearthing a connection to a criminal trafficking ring while facing her own past traumas.