Author J.S. Blakey’s New Book “Murder at Wolf Creek” is a Gripping Mystery That Follows a Retiree as She Investigates a Murder at Her Local Senior Center
Recent release “Murder at Wolf Creek” from Page Publishing author J.S. Blakey is a compelling novel that centers around Frannie Rose, who stumbles upon a gruesome murder at the Wolf Creek Senior Center. Desperate for answers, Frannie worms her way into helping to uncover who the killer could be, unearthing a connection to a criminal trafficking ring while facing her own past traumas.
New York, NY, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- J.S. Blakey, a retired English teacher, has completed her new book “Murder at Wolf Creek”: a riveting thriller that follows retiree Frannie Rose as she investigates a murder at the Wolf Creek Senior Center, only to uncover a connection to a sex trafficking ring and coming face to face with her own triggering past.
For forty years, author J.S. Blakey taught high school and college English. She was Archdiocesan Teacher of the Year in Omaha, Omaha and Nebraska JayCee's Outstanding Young Educator, and given a Nebraska Educational TV Statewide Citizen Award with an accompanying TV spot, along with other awards over the years. Currently, the author resides in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Blakey writes, “Frannie Rose backs her walker into the ladies’ room at the Wolf Creek Senior Center. ‘It’s a bitch,’ she says to herself, wincing as she bangs into the door. When she turns around, she confronts the bloody body of Elyse Crane protruding from the floor of a stall. As it turns out, Frannie could just have easily been referring to Elyse.
“Frannie, much to the despair of Detective Oleros, has a sabertooth tongue and wisecracks her way into clues to Elyse’s murder, stumbles into a teenage-girl trafficking ring, and survives a fentanyl-poisoning attempt before the kidnapping climax that reveals the killer and even greater evil. Throughout, Frannie survives her own PTSD, facing her own past when its terrors are triggered by the blood-soaked present.”
Published by Page Publishing, J.S. Blakey’s engaging tale will captivate readers as they follow along on Frannie’s journey into the criminal underworld connected to Elyse’s murder, as well as her strength in facing her trauma to uncover the truth. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Blakey weaves an unforgettable mystery that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this spellbinding work can purchase “Murder at Wolf Creek” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
