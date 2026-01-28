Author R.M. Cooper’s New Book “The Idea” is a Riveting Novel That Follows Three Friends Who Craft a Plan to Make a Profit at the Historic Sky River Concert
Recent release “The Idea” from Page Publishing author R.M. Cooper is a compelling tale that centers around Pat and Cooper, who are convinced by their friend Gene to go to the Sky River music festival and sell LSD in order to make money. But as things quickly go sideways, the three must find a way to get out of the legal trouble they’ve caused.
Santa Ana, CA, January 28, 2026 --(PR.com)-- R.M. Cooper, a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as a retired Army veteran who resides in the hills above Tustin, California, has completed his new book “The Idea”: a fascinating tale that follows three friends who head to the Sky River music festival in order to make some money selling LSD to concert goers.
“The ’60s was a turbulent time in the United States,” writes Cooper. “The war in Southeast Asia and the assassination of the president left a new generation of youth questioning all authority.
“Drugs became widely used during this period. The year before Woodstock, a concert was held called Sky River in the Northwest that produced many wild adventures. The first Sky River concert was the first large outdoor event ever staged. It was the inspiration for Woodstock a year later.”
Published by Page Publishing, R.M. Cooper’s enthralling tale will transport readers back in time to an era of great music and rebellious youth culture of the 60s, leaving them spellbound with each turn of the page right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Idea” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
