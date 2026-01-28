Author R.M. Cooper’s New Book “The Idea” is a Riveting Novel That Follows Three Friends Who Craft a Plan to Make a Profit at the Historic Sky River Concert

Recent release “The Idea” from Page Publishing author R.M. Cooper is a compelling tale that centers around Pat and Cooper, who are convinced by their friend Gene to go to the Sky River music festival and sell LSD in order to make money. But as things quickly go sideways, the three must find a way to get out of the legal trouble they’ve caused.